Two-time All-American Andrew Sischo leads Daemen in NCAA II bid

Two-time All-America selection Andrew Sischo will lead Daemen into Wednesday's men's basketball NCAA Division II Elite Eight game against No. 1 seed West Texas A&M at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. Game time is 3:45 p.m.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced Tuesday that Sischo, a senior center from Guilderland, was one of 16 players from across the country to receive the All-America honor in a vote of Division II member coaches. Sischo received consensus All-America honors in 2019-20 as well.

Although a senior who played four seasons over a five-season span at Daemen, Sischo has indicated that he will return to play next season, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He is just 53 points shy of becoming the East Coast Conference's all-time leading scorer (Justin Reyes, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2,247 points). He is also 18 rebounds shy of the Daemen men's record set by by Alex Nwora (1,103 rebounds, 1989-93).

In making its first appearance in the Division II Elite Eight, No. 8 seed Daemen would seem to have the most difficult assignment of the eight teams that have gathered in southern Indiana for the championship.