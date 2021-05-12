Two more UB football players enter transfer portal

The player who would have been the top returning wide receiver for the University at Buffalo football team has entered the transfer portal.

247Sports and Rivals reported Wednesday that Trevor Wilson entered the portal. Wilson, a redshirt freshman from Tallahassee, Fla., was UB’s second-leading receiver in 2020, with 319 yards and three touchdowns on 16 catches.

Wilson was expected to take on a bigger role in UB's offense after the graduation of Antonio Nunn, who caught 37 passes for a team-leading 584 yards and two touchdowns last season.

The two recruiting sites also reported that linebacker Rich Miller has entered the portal after two seasons at UB. Miller, who is from Detroit, primarily played on special teams as a freshman in 2019, and had 13 tackles in seven games last season.

Wilson and Miller are the first two players to enter the portal since UB named Maurice Linguist its football coach on Friday.

Nine players from UB's 2020 roster have entered the transfer portal since Lance Leipold resigned on April 30 to become the head coach at Kansas, including Wilson, Miller, offensive lineman Jacob Gall, defensive tackles Eddie Wilson and Tyrece Woods, center Mike Novitsky and safety Cory Gross Jr.