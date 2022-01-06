Trevor Bycznski becomes second UB quarterback to enter transfer portal

Another University at Buffalo quarterback has entered the transfer portal.

Trevor Bycznski, who has appeared in two games in three seasons at UB, posted, "To a new chapter in my life!! #newbeginnings" with a screenshot of the portal notification.

To a new chapter in my life!! #newbeginnings pic.twitter.com/zxeYXfzk5q — Trevor Bycznski (@bycznski8) January 6, 2022

He follows starter Kyle Vantrease, who started 25 of UB’s 32 games in the last three seasons, to the transfer portal. Vantrease submitted his name last week.

Players can withdraw their name from the transfer portal at any time, but West Seneca West product Matt Myers and Cole Snyder, a Southwestern graduate and a transfer from Rutgers, are now the early favorites for the starting job, ahead of Casey Case and Brian Plummer.

The 6-foot-5 Bycznski, who threw for 9,154 yards and 94 touchdowns in high school in Ohio, redshirted his first year at UB, with a brief appearance against Bowling Green. He played briefly against Akron in his only appearance as a redshirt freshman and did not see any game action his past season as a sophomore.