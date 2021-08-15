Transfer portal system provides college athletes with options but no guarantees

In its three years, the transfer portal has changed the dynamic of recruiting, a heavily regulated but loosely enforced practice that’s vital to the fabric of college sports. But entering the portal isn’t an assurance of a landing spot with a new program. The transfer portal formalizes the intent to transfer, but it guarantees nothing.

“Only three or four years ago, if you wanted to transfer from a Division I school, you had to ask permission from the coach, compliance would write a letter stating your intention to transfer, and you would email the coach at your new school that letter,” said Erika Seagren, the assistant athletic director for compliance at Canisius College. “But the NCAA and student-athletes advocated for more flexibility. As an institution, we no longer have the opportunity to say, ‘No.’ Student-athletes now just say, ‘I want to be put in the transfer portal,’ and we put them in.”

A school has two business days after the athlete's request to enter him or her in the portal. Once entered, the athlete receives a confirmation email that states: Your name is in the transfer portal and coaches can now communicate with you via text, email, phone calls or through social media messaging. An athlete provides contact information that is stored in the portal, and coaches and recruiting coordinators can see who is in the portal, but it is not visible to the public.