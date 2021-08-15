Transfer portal system provides college athletes with options but no guarantees

This is part of a series looking at the impact of the NCAA transfer portal on college sports and the University at Buffalo.
Jordan Johnson’s time with the University at Buffalo football team lasted two days. He was in Western New York for less than a week. Now, he doesn’t think he wants to continue playing football.
He entered the transfer portal for the second time in three years and joined the Bulls on June 9. He was dismissed from the team after two days, though he never signed a scholarship agreement and was never formally on scholarship.
Conversely, Quian Williams is settling in at UB and believes he has found a place to thrive.
Williams transferred to UB on June 24 after three seasons at Eastern Michigan, and is competing to be one of the Bulls’ top wide receivers.
“It’s a great family atmosphere, from what (UB's coaches) told me, and when I got here, it was nothing but everything that they were saying," said Williams, who entered the transfer portal Jan. 22. “Then, the level of competition that’s going to be here. This was something I wanted to be a part of, and being here for this month and a half, it turned out to be true. I’m extremely happy with the decision.”
Johnson’s case is among the more unusual, while Williams' case is among the more routine in the short history of the transfer portal, which began in October 2018. It's a database of every college athlete who wants to transfer from his or her current school designed to help athletes, coaches and compliance personnel better navigate the system. It includes athletes who participate in every NCAA-sponsored sport, but it draws the most attention in football and men's basketball.
In its three years, the transfer portal has changed the dynamic of recruiting, a heavily regulated but loosely enforced practice that’s vital to the fabric of college sports. But entering the portal isn’t an assurance of a landing spot with a new program. The transfer portal formalizes the intent to transfer, but it guarantees nothing.
“Only three or four years ago, if you wanted to transfer from a Division I school, you had to ask permission from the coach, compliance would write a letter stating your intention to transfer, and you would email the coach at your new school that letter,” said Erika Seagren, the assistant athletic director for compliance at Canisius College. “But the NCAA and student-athletes advocated for more flexibility. As an institution, we no longer have the opportunity to say, ‘No.’ Student-athletes now just say, ‘I want to be put in the transfer portal,’ and we put them in.”
A school has two business days after the athlete's request to enter him or her in the portal. Once entered, the athlete receives a confirmation email that states: Your name is in the transfer portal and coaches can now communicate with you via text, email, phone calls or through social media messaging. An athlete provides contact information that is stored in the portal, and coaches and recruiting coordinators can see who is in the portal, but it is not visible to the public.
“I try to stress at the beginning of the year, to all of our athletes, ‘This is a serious decision,’ ” Seagren said. “If you want to test the waters, that’s great, but you might not get your financial aid the next semester. There are ramifications: You might not have a roster spot or a scholarship next semester if you decide to do this. You have to meet academic standards every semester.”
The portal also has spawned something comparable to free agency in pro sports for athletes: A coach looking for a player to fill a position of need can go to the portal and find one, and a player looking for a new opportunity can use the portal to find it.
For some athletes, it works out. For others, the numbers don't add up.
According to a 247Sports study of the 2019-20 recruiting cycle, 37.8% of the Football Bowl Subdivision scholarship players who entered the portal moved to another FBS program, meaning the majority either dropped to a lower level or never played again. Some, including the six who followed former UB coach Lance Leipold to Kansas in May, go from Group of Five programs to Power Five programs and raise their profile.
The Athletic reported that 1,648 FBS scholarship players entered the transfer portal for the 2020-21 cycle, which ended July 31, a 59% increase from the 2019-20 cycle. Among the reasons for the surge is the NCAA granted a waiver to all athletes for an extra year of eligibility due to Covid-19.
UB had 10 players transfer out of the program from its 2020 roster, while 10 transfers are currently on the roster under first-year coach Maurice Linguist.
“I’ve been in the portal since January, and it was dry the whole time I was in there,” said Johnson, who announced his transfer from Eastern Kentucky two weeks before he arrived in Buffalo. “The stats on guys who get picked up and the Division I transfers, you know the numbers are low, and there’s a risk.
“Guys don’t get a chance to go from (Football Championship Subdivision) football to (Football Bowl Subdivision) football. I was really looking forward to having this last year.”
How players evaluate a path
Justin Mulbah moved to Connecticut in July, a little more than seven months after he left the UB football team.
Mulbah will use his final year of eligibility at New Haven, a Division II program, after five seasons at UB.
The linebacker said he left UB because he believed the coaching staff didn’t treat him fairly, and that he was struggling with mental health issues.
“I felt like I was losing my love for football,” Mulbah said. “I said, ‘I’m not going to keep putting myself through this.’ I needed to step away and get back to myself.”
However, he didn’t enter the transfer portal until January, because he needed to decide if he wanted to play football again. He got a response from a coach at New Haven the day after his name was entered.
“I didn’t have a problem with the transfer portal,” Mulbah said. “If a kid feels like the place he’s at now, he’s been working hard and doesn’t have an opportunity or a shot to do what he does, it could be in their best interest to go elsewhere.”
Mulbah said he also didn’t know of any players who have had a negative experience using the transfer portal.
“At the end of the day, it’s a tool for us to take our future into our own hands.”
Jelani Foster, a former UB wide receiver, entered the transfer portal during the first week of December, but he had no idea where he was going to college next, or what he was going to do.
“I knew I needed a new opportunity somewhere else,” Foster said. “I wanted to leave myself enough time to find somewhere else to go. I’ve personally known people who try to look for other opportunities for transferring, but they didn’t leave themselves enough time. The more time I was at home, the more time I thought I was wasting, and I’m glad I did it quickly.”
He said he received scholarship offers from Morgan State, Old Dominion, Temple and Towson, and chose Rhode Island because of how its program developed wide receivers.
Foster announced Dec. 23 that he would transfer to Rhode Island, which he said contacted him through his Twitter account. He said he is a walk-on for the Rams, a Football Championship Subdivision program.
“I’m in position to earn a scholarship,” Foster said. “It wasn’t a written agreement, but the more I talked with coaches, and built trust with them, it was clear they had confidence in me that I was going to earn that scholarship.”
The downside of the portal
The ramifications of the transfer portal have been impacted by the pandemic as the NCAA last fall granted players an extra year of eligibility. Also, the Mid-American Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference eliminated a rule that required intraconference transfers to sit out for a season after an intraconference transfer. That gave athletes who pursued transfers more latitude.
But while the transfer portal has opened doors for some college athletes, it has closed doors for others. Not every move works.
Johnson was a fifth-year senior in 2020 at Eastern Kentucky, an FCS program. He chose to use his extra season of eligibility, and committed to UB on June 4 as a graduate transfer. He said he committed to UB “because of the vibe I was seeing on Twitter. They have a very deep Black coaching staff, and I was going to be taken care of.”
But on June 22, that changed. He told The News he was kicked off the team. He said he arrived late due to flight delays, and that he said he complained to another player about food and workouts at UB.
Johnson’s brief stay at UB was complicated by the fact that he never signed paperwork for financial aid or a scholarship package that would have guaranteed him a spot with the program; a UB athletic department spokesperson told The News that Johnson never was on scholarship, and that he came to UB as a walk-on.
The spokesperson said the coaching staff would not comment on Johnson’s situation and the coaches had determined that Johnson was not a correct fit for the program.
“He was just blatantly defiant,” another UB player told The News regarding Johnson’s brief tenure.
Johnson also believes his dismissal stemmed from an athletic department staffer overhearing his complaints about the program, then taking them to Linguist.
“It definitely wasn’t just that,” the UB player said, “but that may have been the last straw.”
After he left Western New York, Johnson spoke again to The News about his brief time at UB.
“Right now, I don’t plan to play football again,” Johnson said. “I’m going to go back to Eastern Kentucky and get my master’s. For me to play college football again, I have to save money, I have to find out what school I’ll need to go to, I’d need money for an application fee and to fly to schools. In such a short span, it would be nearly impossible to do that all over again.”