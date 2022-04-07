 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Transfer portal entries continue to impact Canisius men's basketball roster

Battle of the Bridge, Canisius at Niagara men's hoops

Canisius Coach Reggie Witherspoon speaks with player Ahamadou Fofana during basketball action where Niagara University hosted Canisius College at the Gallagher Center in Niagara Falls on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

 Robert Kirkham
The Canisius men’s basketball team will have to reshape its starting lineup for the 2022 season, and could be in search of a new point guard.

Ahamadou Fofana, who started 25 of 30 games at point guard this season, confirmed to the News in a text message Thursday that he entered the transfer portal. VerbalCommits.com originally reported Fofana’s entry into the transfer portal.

However, he did not respond to a subsequent text message asking to elaborate on his decision to enter the transfer portal. 

Fofana averaged 9.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Griffs this season, and hit the game-winning 3-pointer in Canisius’ 65-64 win Dec. 18 against UB at KeyBank Center.

VerbalCommits.com also reported Thursday that Akrum Ahemed, a guard, has entered the transfer portal, after three seasons with the Griffs. Ahemed averaged 5.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 32 games this season. Armon Harried and Malek Green also entered the transfer portal last week.

Of the Griffs’ five starters from last season, only two have not entered the transfer portal or exhausted their eligibility: forward Jacco Fritz and guard Jordan Henderson.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

