James Patterson will stay local to start his professional football career, while Justin Marshall will begin his pro career with the Atlanta Falcons.

Patterson, a linebacker and a captain for the University at Buffalo football team, will join the Buffalo Bills for their rookie minicamp in May, UB's athletic department announced Saturday evening. UB also announced that Marshall, a wide receiver with the University at Buffalo football team during the 2022 season, will join the Falcons as a undrafted free agent.

Patterson was second on the team in 2022 in total tackles (120) and solo tackles (69), behind Shaun Dolac (147, 97), and had four quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 13 games.

In 56 games over five seasons with the Bulls, Patterson had 417 tackles, including 41.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, 10 passes defended, 8.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Patterson is the second former University at Buffalo player from his family with pro football aspirations. His twin brother, Jaret, is one of UB’s most prolific rushers and is preparing for his third season with the Washington Commanders.

Marshall is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound graduate transfer who is from Conyers, Ga. He led the Bulls in receiving yards (837 yards on 64 catches) and receiving touchdowns (nine) in 13 games in 2022. Marshall was fifth in the Mid-American Conference in receiving yards and was one of five players tied for second in receiving touchdowns this season.

"I'm a long, rangy guy who can run, who can do anything on the field," Marshall told The Buffalo News at UB's pro day in March. "I can run short routes, intermediate routes, long routes, get the long ball. I can play special teams. I can do anything you need me to do on the field and off the field, to help our team win championships. UB taught me how to do that, just by having a championship culture, and being a leader."

Marshall saved his best for his last game with the Bulls and in college football. He had a season-high 127 yards on 11 catches in a 23-21 win against Georgia Southern on Dec. 27 in the Camellia Bowl, and was named the bowl game's most valuable player.

Marshall trained in Boca Raton, Fla., and worked out for the Buffalo Bills at their local pro day earlier this month. Now, he'll report to the Falcons' rookie camp, which begins May 12.

"All of this taught me how to keep a pro mindset, even while you're working," Marshall said. "Even before I went to Florida for training, I always worked hard and I always put in the work behind closed doors, when no one was looking. And when I went there, I got around some like-minded guys, who wanted to chase the same thing as me, and worked with coaches who wanted the same thing for all of us."

Marshall joined the Bulls as a graduate transfer after four seasons at Louisville, where he played both as a receiver and on special teams.

UB did not have any players drafted by NFL teams this weekend.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.