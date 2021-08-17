Three WNY athletes in running for NCAA Woman of the Year honor

Three athletes with ties to Western New York are among the 154 conference nominees for the NCAA Woman of the Year for graduating female college athletes who have “distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership” throughout their collegiate careers.

Franklinville’s Kate Frascella, a track and cross country runner at Alfred State, was selected by the Allegany Mountain Collegiate Conference.

Mount St. Mary’s graduate Emily Trotman, a second-team All-American in softball at St. John Fisher, was selected by the Empire 8.

University at Buffalo swimmer Brittney Beecher was selected by the Mid-American Conference.

In all, 154 athletes representing Division I, II and III were chosen. The top 30 honorees – 10 from each division – will be announced in September, followed by a top three in each division. The NCAA Woman of the Year will be selected from among the final nine.

Frascella began working as a full-time nurse when the Covid-19 pandemic hit and then contracted the virus. She was unable to return as an athlete for her senior year but served as a volunteer assistant coach. While finishing her studies as a full-time student, she worked as a full-time nurse at Olean General Hospital and part-time for Alfred State Health and Wellness.