Oct. 7 vs. Central Michigan, TBA

The Bulls open their MAC schedule Sept. 30 at Akron, but the home conference opener against Central Michigan could be a better measuring stick, competition-wise, of the progress the Bulls made in their first five weeks of the season. Even though MAC coaches picked Central Michigan fourth in the MAC West Division, the Chippewas handed the Bulls one of their more unceremonious losses last season.

The Bulls squandered their second shot at reaching the six-win threshold for bowl eligibility in a 31-27 loss Nov. 9 at Central Michigan, a game in which they lost a 24-7 halftime lead, and Chippewas quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. ran for 293 yards and three touchdowns. Expect the Bulls to enter this year’s game at UB Stadium with an edge.

Oct. 31 at Toledo, TBA

Toledo is the defending MAC champion, and aims to become the first back-to-back MAC champion since Northern Illinois in 2011 and 2012. The Bulls handed the Rockets their first MAC loss of 2022 at UB Stadium, a 34-27 win Oct. 22 in which the Bulls rallied from a 20-7 halftime deficit with a 24-point fourth quarter, including Ron Cook Jr.’s go-ahead touchdown with 8:06 left in regulation.

The Rockets return quarterback Dequan Finn (2,260 passing yards, 23 touchdown passes) and receiver Jerjuan Newton (830 yards, nine touchdowns on 53 catches, have a deep and experienced secondary led by cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (20 pass breakups, five interceptions) and return linebacker Dallas Gant (116 tackles).

Nov. 21 vs. Eastern Michigan, TBA

UB is scheduled to close the regular season before Thanksgiving, and face the Eagles in a game that could have postseason ramifications if the Bulls have another late-season stumble. Keep in mind that the Bulls needed to win their final game of the 2022 regular season against Akron to become bowl eligible.

UB’s 50-31 win last year in Ypsilanti, Mich., was a shootout, and the Bulls held Eagles running back Samson Evans to 52 yards on 15 carries. Evans (1,166 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns) returns as one of the MAC’s top running backs, along with Ball State’s Marquez Cooper, who played last season at Kent State. Eastern Michigan’s pass rush, though, will be different without Jose Ramirez, the MAC Defensive Player of the Year, who had 10 quarterback hurries and 12 sacks in 2022 and is now in the NFL.

MAC predictions

East Division

1. Ohio

2. Buffalo

3. Miami (Ohio)

4. Bowling Green

5. Akron

6. Kent State

West Division

1. Toledo

2. Eastern Michigan

3. Central Michigan

4. Northern Illinois

5. Ball State

6. Western Michigan

MAC Champion: Toledo