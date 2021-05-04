Three UB football players enter transfer portal after Lance Leipold leaves for Kansas

The migration from the University at Buffalo football team continues.
Three players who were on UB’s roster during the 2020 season have entered the transfer portal, according to Rivals.com and 247Sports: defensive tackles Eddie Wilson and Tyrece Woods and center Mike Novitsky.
The transfer portal entries follow news that several of UB’s football staff members will depart, including linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator Chris Simpson and defensive coordinator/safeties coach Brian Borland. Multiple sources told The News on Monday that at least four assistant coaches are expected to leave UB for Kansas and join Leipold’s staff, either as assistant coaches or in support roles, and Yahoo! Sports reported that as many as seven could join Leipold’s staff at Kansas.
Wilson confirmed in a post on social media Tuesday morning that he has entered the transfer portal.
“I have nothing but love for Buffalo but I will be entering the transfer portal and my recruitment will be open,” Wilson wrote in the post, which he shared on Instagram.
Woods did not respond to a message seeking comment, and Novitsky could not be reached to comment.
Wilson, a junior, started all seven of UB’s games in 2020 at defensive tackle, and had 21 tackles, one sack and a quarterback hurry. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Wilson was a third-team All-MAC selection. In three seasons at UB, Wilson had 56 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Woods played in four games at UB as a reserve in 2020, registering 10 tackles and two sacks. In two seasons with the Bulls, Woods, a 6-foot-3, 295-pound lineman, had 18 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Wilson and Woods were part of a defense that allowed opponents 21.9 points per game (second in the Mid-American Conference) and led the MAC with 20 sacks.
Novitsky was UB’s starting center the last two seasons, on an offensive line that gave up one sack in seven games in 2020. Novitsky, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound redshirt sophomore from Victor, was a first-team All-MAC selection who helped UB finish second in the country in rushing offense (287.43 yards per game) and fifth in scoring offense (43.4 points per game).
Additionally, Lamonte McDougle, a defensive lineman from Washington State who committed to UB on April 19, announced he has entered the transfer portal.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.