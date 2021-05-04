Three UB football players enter transfer portal after Lance Leipold leaves for Kansas

The migration from the University at Buffalo football team continues.

Three players who were on UB’s roster during the 2020 season have entered the transfer portal, according to Rivals.com and 247Sports: defensive tackles Eddie Wilson and Tyrece Woods and center Mike Novitsky.

The transfer portal entries follow news that several of UB’s football staff members will depart, including linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator Chris Simpson and defensive coordinator/safeties coach Brian Borland. Multiple sources told The News on Monday that at least four assistant coaches are expected to leave UB for Kansas and join Leipold’s staff, either as assistant coaches or in support roles, and Yahoo! Sports reported that as many as seven could join Leipold’s staff at Kansas.

Wilson confirmed in a post on social media Tuesday morning that he has entered the transfer portal.

“I have nothing but love for Buffalo but I will be entering the transfer portal and my recruitment will be open,” Wilson wrote in the post, which he shared on Instagram.