Three UB athletes, including football's Kevin Marks, announce marketing partnerships

Kevin Marks, a running back on the University at Buffalo football team, announced Friday that he will partner with Playmaker Talent for future individual marketing involving name, image and likeness.

"NIL is here. College athletes across the country are finally able to be fairly compensated through their endorsements," Marks posted Friday on his Instagram account.

"I am proud to announce that I have partnered with @playmaker and @playmakertalent for this seasons marketing opportunities. I'm looking forward to building my brand while maintaining excellence on the field and in the classroom."

Marks is UB's top returning running back, and among the first UB athletes to publicly announce his alignment with a branding company for name, image and likeness (NIL) purposes. He has not yet announced if he has any business deals, and the NCAA requires a seven-day grace period for college athletes to file agreements or proposals with a third party with a school's compliance office.

Over the weekend, at least two more UB athletes announced partnerships with a branding company. Hannah Sullivan, who runs track and field, and Kaitlyn Walsh, who plays soccer, have partnered with Barstool Athletics. Barstool Athletics is an arm of Barstool Sports, and helps college athletes amplify their brands.