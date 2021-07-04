Three UB athletes, including football's Kevin Marks, announce marketing partnerships

Kevin Marks, a running back on the University at Buffalo football team, announced Friday that he will partner with Playmaker Talent for future individual marketing involving name, image and likeness.
"NIL is here. College athletes across the country are finally able to be fairly compensated through their endorsements," Marks posted Friday on his Instagram account.
"I am proud to announce that I have partnered with @playmaker and @playmakertalent for this seasons marketing opportunities. I'm looking forward to building my brand while maintaining excellence on the field and in the classroom."
Marks is UB's top returning running back, and among the first UB athletes to publicly announce his alignment with a branding company for name, image and likeness (NIL) purposes. He has not yet announced if he has any business deals, and the NCAA requires a seven-day grace period for college athletes to file agreements or proposals with a third party with a school's compliance office.
Over the weekend, at least two more UB athletes announced partnerships with a branding company. Hannah Sullivan, who runs track and field, and Kaitlyn Walsh, who plays soccer, have partnered with Barstool Athletics. Barstool Athletics is an arm of Barstool Sports, and helps college athletes amplify their brands.
Barstool launched its athlete representation arm last week after a request from Jacksonville State volleyball player Adelaide Halverson to become the first Barstool Athlete. Requests followed from there with the site posted a form for athletes to fill in. Athletes get free merchandise and access to Barstool events and the benefit of Barstool's massive social media following.
Walsh is a graduate student from Chenango Forks who is returning to UB for her fifth season and has nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram. Sullivan, who also runs cross country, is a rising junior from Southwestern High.
Marks' announcement came days after the NCAA approved changes to its policies that will ease current rules and will allow college athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness. Those changes went into effect Thursday.
The NCAA announced last week that college athletes can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of each state, and that college athletes who attend a school without an NIL law can engage in NIL-related activities without violating NCAA NIL rules.
Six states on Thursday enacted laws allowing college athletes to profit from their name image and likeness, but New York does not have an NIL law in place.
The NCAA also said Wednesday that individuals can use a professional-services provider for NIL activities, and that athletes should report NIL activities to their respective schools' compliance departments.
Marks is one of the first college athletes to announce his alignment with Playmaker Talent, along with Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall, Clemson running back Kobe Pace, LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price and Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples. Pace, Davis-Price and Peoples posted messages similar to Marks' on their social media accounts, announcing each partnership with Playmaker Talent.
Polo Kerber is the head of talent and partnerships for Playmaker Talent, which is based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and launched a talent division after Kerber joined the organization in February.
Kerber co-owned Buffalo-based Fabes Sole High, which showcased the work of artist Nicholas Avery, who made custom-designed shoes for professional athletes, including NFL players whose customized cleats were part of the league's “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign.
UB's athletic department said it has partnered with INFLCR, which helps college athletes build online and social media brands through content creation for NIL purposes. It also assists college athletic departments in tracking progress and developing an NIL strategy that can be applied to recruiting.