'They were motivated': Five key moments in St. Bonaventure's path to NIT semifinals

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team arrived on campus after it was eliminated from the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament earlier this month, and coach Mark Schmidt met with each of the seniors that night and asked them if they wanted to play in the postseason.
The NCAA Tournament was no longer a possibility, so he wanted Bona’s five seniors to weigh whether the team should play in the National Invitation Tournament. Schmidt gave Osun Osunniyi, Kyle Lofton, Dominick Welch, Jalen Adaway and Jaren Holmes a deadline of 1 p.m. the next day to decide.
Each of the five seniors, Schmidt said, either texted or called back and said, “We’re in. We want to play.”
“What I didn’t want to do is get the invitation and then have a meeting and say, ‘Hey, this is the schedule,’ and then they all look at me and say, ‘We don’t want to play,’ ” Schmidt said. “We had it in 2016 when we got snubbed (from the NCAA Tournament). We went to the NIT and our guys weren’t really into it. We didn’t play well at all.
“I owed it to the five seniors, to ask them if they wanted to do it, and I told them it needed to be unanimous. ... They wanted to play. They were motivated. They weren’t forced to play and it’s something they looked forward to. That’s some of the reason why we’ve had success in this tournament, so far.”
Now, the season is down to at least one more game – with a berth in the NIT championship game on the line. The Bonnies (23-9) will face Xavier (21-13) in an NIT semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The winner will face either Texas A&M or Washington State for the NIT title at 7 p.m. Thursday at MSG.
Here are at five key points in the 2021-22 season for the Bonnies:
Nov. 18-21: Winning the Charleston Classic
The Bonnies had to head south to prove they could live up to the preseason hype that surrounded the program.
They entered the tournament at No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll that week, and played in two NCAA Tournament-type games: a 67-61 win Nov. 18 against Boise State in which four Bona starters scored in double figures, and a 68-65 win the next day against Clemson in which the Bonnies erased a 16-point deficit. Then, the Bonnies rolled to a 70-54 win against Marquette, and moved up to No. 16 in the AP poll.
During the tournament, former Bonnies coach and player Jim Baron spoke to this year’s team, and offered them some advice: Stick together. Avoid haranguing officials. Keep bonding together.
“That’s what it takes, because they have a chance to do something that a lot of people haven’t done,” Baron said.
Dec. 11 and 17: Losses to Connecticut, Virginia Tech
Six days after a 74-64 loss to then-No. 15 Connecticut at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., Virginia Tech defeated the Bonnies, 86-49, in Charlotte.
“They dominated us,” Schmidt told reporters after the loss.
That was likely the nadir of the season – and a point at which the Bonnies needed to reset and heal from any injuries, including an ankle sprain that sidelined Lofton, Bona’s point guard, for four consecutive games.
What was supposed to be a short hiatus for the holiday break, though, turned into a stoppage of more than three weeks, as the Bonnies had several games postponed or canceled due to Covid-19 outbreaks, either within the program or in opposing programs. During that span, Schmidt said the Bonnies had only two practices with at least 10 players, and at some points had, at most, five players. The Bonnies had to reconfigure their chemistry on the court, as well as work back into playing shape.
When the Bonnies finally returned Jan. 11, they jumped right into their Atlantic 10 schedule with an 80-76 win at LaSalle.
Feb. 8-26: A seven-game winning streak
The Bonnies routed Fordham, 76-51, on Feb. 8 at the Reilly Center to rebound from back-to-back losses Feb. 1 against Davidson and Feb. 4 at Richmond, and the win against the Rams kicked off a seven-game winning streak.
That run included a home-and-home sweep of Saint Louis – a 68-61 win Feb. 11 in Missouri and an 83-79 win Feb. 14 at the Reilly Center – and a 54-52 win Feb. 26 at Saint Joseph’s, in which Abdoul Karim Coulibaly blocked Erik Reynolds II’s shot with less than five seconds left, and Lofton caught Jaren Holmes’ deflection of an inbounds pass by the Hawks as time expired.
Victories alone, though, weren’t enough to put the Bonnies into contention for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament, but the winning streak buoyed the Bonnies as they pursued one of four byes to the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament.
March 11: A short stay in the Atlantic 10 tournament
The Bonnies needed to win three games to earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive year, but their Atlantic 10 Tournament stay was brief. As the fourth seed, Bona earned a bye to the quarterfinals and had to face Saint Louis.
The Bonnies swept the Billikens in the regular season, and had rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit in Washington, D.C.
Lofton, though, missed two free throws with 1.8 seconds left, then missed on a layup attempt as time expired in a 57-56 loss.
“I told him he has nothing to apologize for,” Schmidt said after the loss. “We’re here and a big reason is because of what he’s done for us.”
That ended Bona’s NCAA Tournament hopes, and sent them to the National Invitation Tournament. It also opened a different championship door for the Bonnies.
March 22: Osunniyi’s block at Virginia
Bona's defense got the last word against the Cavaliers in a low-scoring, defense-first game. Osunniyi swatted Kihei Clark’s attempt just before the final buzzer – his 90th block of the season and 301st in four seasons – and the win against the Cavaliers, which sent the Bonnies to Madison Square Garden.
Just a few seconds earlier, Lofton hit a pair of free throws that gave the Bonnies the one-point lead, in a game in which the two teams combined to shoot 40 for 107, and in which Bona shot 3 for 15 on 3-pointers.
That followed road victories at Colorado and Oklahoma.
“If you told me we were going to be here going to Madison Square Garden, I would thought you were a fool,” Schmidt said after the win at Virginia. “But our guys played exceptionally well.