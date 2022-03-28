'They were motivated': Five key moments in St. Bonaventure's path to NIT semifinals

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team arrived on campus after it was eliminated from the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament earlier this month, and coach Mark Schmidt met with each of the seniors that night and asked them if they wanted to play in the postseason.

The NCAA Tournament was no longer a possibility, so he wanted Bona’s five seniors to weigh whether the team should play in the National Invitation Tournament. Schmidt gave Osun Osunniyi, Kyle Lofton, Dominick Welch, Jalen Adaway and Jaren Holmes a deadline of 1 p.m. the next day to decide.

Each of the five seniors, Schmidt said, either texted or called back and said, “We’re in. We want to play.”

“What I didn’t want to do is get the invitation and then have a meeting and say, ‘Hey, this is the schedule,’ and then they all look at me and say, ‘We don’t want to play,’ ” Schmidt said. “We had it in 2016 when we got snubbed (from the NCAA Tournament). We went to the NIT and our guys weren’t really into it. We didn’t play well at all.