The shoes fit for UB’s Blue Collar U in a 91-64 win in TBT opener

SYRACUSE – It wasn’t hard for Blue Collar U to quickly come together and redevelop the chemistry it created last summer when it made a run to the semifinals of The Basketball Tournament.

That became obvious in the early minutes of a 91-64 win over NG Saints in a first-round game of TBT on Friday at Onondaga Community College, when the University at Buffalo’s alumni team led by as many as 17 points in the first quarter.

However, the Elam ending gave UB’s contingent some difficulty – even as the team quickly prepared to earn a cash bonus.

Ahead 88-62 after Xavier Ford’s driving layup, Blue Collar U needed three points to hit the target score of 91. Three players, though, missed 3-point attempts that would have closed out the win – a pair of shots by Edric Dennis Jr., a shot by CJ Massinburg and a shot by Lamonte Bearden.

Dennis’ final 3-point attempt went in and clinched the win.

“It felt amazing, like I was back in Dallas, in the backyard with CJ Massinburg,” Dennis said. “I can’t describe how good it felt to get that.”

Blake Hamilton, who scored 16 points and had six rebounds for Blue Collar U, chuckled at the thought of watching four 3-pointers bank out before Dennis ended the game.

But Hamilton explained the long-range attempts also came with some incentive. A contest sponsored by Puma awards $1,000 to the player who hits the final shot of the game and is wearing Puma sneakers on the court.

Blue Collar U took some strategy into the Elam Ending: its players changed into Puma sneakers during their final timeout, and Dennis got a nice bonus.

“Everybody’s trying to get a 3-pointer up and hit the big shot,” Hamilton said. “Luckily, we weren’t in a situation where we needed it. We were in a comfortable lead. I think it was more fun, and you saw our guys cheering everybody on. It was a fun experience, for sure.”

Blue Collar U, the No. 2 seed in the Syracuse region, will face No. 3 Friday Beers in a second-round game at noon Saturday at SRC Arena. The winner advances to the regional final Monday.

Blue Collar U’s roster is primarily made up of UB alumni, but Dennis played college basketball at TCU, Texas-Arlington and Jackson State. He’s beginning his career as an agent with Family First Sports Firm, and he’s Massinburg’s best friend from Dallas.

“He introduced me to everybody,” Dennis said. “I’d be on FaceTime when Buffalo was playing, every tournament run, every conference game, every regular game, I’m always on FaceTime with him, having a good time. This is my family. Last year was really when I got to get with them, because I was in college myself. But the TBT allowed me to get on the court again with my best friend, and these are my brothers, too.”

Hamilton’s back-to-back 3-pointers gave Blue Collar U a 14-6 lead about five minutes into the game, part of a 13-0 run that opened the UB alumni team’s lead to 19-6. Blue Collar U maintained a lead of at least 13 points through the duration of the first, en route to taking a 29-15 lead into the second, as Hamilton went 5 for 5 from the floor. By comparison, NG Saints was 6 for 15 from the floor in the first.

“Blake is probably one of the most skilled players I’ve ever met, and he’s an even better person,” Dennis said. “Blake told me in practice that he was kind of slacking a little bit, and he told me, ‘Ed, I’m going to get myself going.’ The next day in practice, he turned it all the way up and he carried it over to the game. Practice matters. You practice how you play.”

By the midway point of the second, Blue Collar U had utilized its entire lineup, and opened its lead to 47-27 with less than two minutes left in the half, on a 3-pointer by Massinburg (16 points).

Then, Blue Collar U held NG Saints to 1-of-5 shooting in the first three-plus minutes of the third quarter, and Massinburg's 3-pointer with 54 seconds left in the third gave his team a 74-40 lead, its biggest lead of the game to that point.