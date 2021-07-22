The band is back together for UB, St. Bonaventure at The Basketball Tournament

UB's CJ Massinburg, Bona's Mark Schmidt made 2010s a great decade for Big 4 The 2010s were the greatest decade in the “modern” history of Big 4 men’s college basketball. The University at Buffalo made four appearances in the NCAA Tournament and St. Bonaventure made two. Big 4 teams had combined to make only four NCAA appearances in the three previous decades, since the Division I schools in the East split into distinct

Brown and White’s roster includes guard Marcus Posley, and forwards Da’quon Cook, Demetrius Conger and Dion Wright. Dave Moore, a former Bona assistant who now coaches at West Georgia, is Brown and White’s head coach.

“I’m class of 2013 and some of these guys are class of 2018, so we’re sort of bridging the gap,” said Conger, who has played basketball overseas since he graduated from St. Bonaventure. “I’m one of the older guys and I try to pass on the knowledge I have. Any questions guys have, I try to answer them.

“Everybody’s going to bring their experiences to the team, and our coach is bringing it all together and making it Bonaventure-style basketball, with a few tweaks.”

One twist of TBT is that it utilizes the Elam ending for each of its games. The game clock is shut off at the first dead ball with less than four minutes left in the second half. A target score is set by adding eight points to the leading team's score, and with no game clock in play, it focuses on a defensive game to create offensive chances off transition, rather than intentional fouling.