The 2021 UB football schedule, game by game

The University at Buffalo football team opens its season Thursday against Wagner. Here's a closer look at UB's 2021 schedule, game by game.
Sept. 2 vs. Wagner, 7 p.m.: This is the game that UB coach Maurice Linguist has had circled on his calendar, and is one that he noted in his introductory news conference. The opener against Wagner, an FCS program, will allow UB to take its temperature and assess its in-game strengths and weaknesses. Wagner will technically play its second season in the 2021 calendar year; the Seahawks played an abbreviated, two-game spring FCS schedule with losses to Bryant and Duquesne.
Sept. 11 at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.: Linguist and the Bulls will hop from the frying pan into the fire when they face one of college football’s blue-blood programs. However, the Huskers haven’t had a winning season since 2016, and are 12-21 with Scott Frost as head coach since 2018. Nebraska is currently the subject of an NCAA probe into violations, including the improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. Still, the Bulls will see where they stack up against a Power Five program.
Sept. 18 vs. Coastal Carolina, noon: The Chanticleers begin the season ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and No. 24 in the USA Today Sports AFCA football coaches poll, and come off one of the most successful seasons in program history. Coastal returns the bulk of its starters, including quarterback Grayson McCall. If UB wants a gauge of where it truly is as a program, the Chanticleers will be its best measuring stick.
Sept. 25 at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.: This is another intriguing matchup for the Bulls, simply because Old Dominion hasn’t played since Nov. 30, 2019. The Monarchs opted out of the 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and this game will be as much of a litmus test for Old Dominion as it is for UB, which opens its Mid-American Conference schedule a week later. Worth noting: Bulls tight ends coach Ron Whitcomb was a quarterbacks coach at Old Dominion for 12 seasons.
Oct. 2 vs. Western Michigan, noon: UB opens its MAC schedule against the Broncos, one of the conference’s more pass-happy teams. Western threw for 1,719 of its 2,878 yards last season, and the contest will be the first of back-to-back games in which UB will face one of the conference’s top returning quarterbacks. Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby was the MAC’s second-leading passer (285.8 yards per game) and led the MAC with 18 touchdown passes in 2020.
Oct. 9 at Kent State, time TBA: The Golden Flashes are the preseason pick to win the MAC East Division, which UB won in 2020. UB games against Kent State in the last two years have turned into high-scoring affairs, so this could be a test of both offensive and defensive consistency. The Bulls’ secondary will have to defend against Dustin Crum, who averaged 295.3 yards in four games and led the MAC with a 73.5% completion rate in 2020.
Oct. 16 vs. Ohio, time TBA: Ohio has been one of the most consistent programs in the MAC East in recent years, but has a new coach this season. Tim Albin takes over for Frank Solich, who retired over the summer. It’s the first meeting between the Bobcats and the Bulls since October 5, 2019; last year’s scheduled game in Athens, Ohio, was canceled due to Covid-19 issues in the Bobcats’ program, and the cancellation ultimately clinched the MAC East title for UB.
Oct. 23 at Akron, time TBA: Games against Akron have become a gimme for the Bulls, who have won six of the last eight meetings with the Zips, including a 56-7 win against Akron in December at UB Stadium. Bulls' running back Kevin Marks ran for a season-high 182 yards against a Zips defense that gave up 248.17 yards rushing per game last season.
Oct. 30 vs. Bowling Green, noon: Bowling Green is a team that can’t seem to catch a break, particularly against the Bulls. UB has won the last four meetings, and former Bulls running back Jaret Patterson ran for 687 yards and 12 touchdowns in three games in the last three seasons against the Falcons. Bowling Green was in the MAC basement last year in total offense (326.4 yards, 11th of 12 teams), total defense (475.8 yards, 11th of 12 teams) and scoring (11.4 points per game).
Nov. 9 at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.: The matchup with the RedHawks is the Bulls’ MACtion opener, the first of three weeknight games for UB. The RedHawks only played three games last season but return 10 starters on defense plus quarterback and 2019 MAC Freshman of the Year Brett Gabbert, the younger brother of Tampa Bay quarterback Blaine Gabbert. Miami could factor into the chase for the MAC East title.
Nov. 17 vs. Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.: UB beat NIU 49-30 in its 2020 season opener, but the prospect of playing NIU is one that still leaves a bitter taste in the Bulls’ mouths nearly three years after UB collapsed in the second half of a 30-29 loss in the 2018 MAC championship game. The Huskies, however, should be stronger this year, as they return their entire offensive line and have a new quarterback in Rocky Lombardi, a transfer from Michigan State.
Nov. 23 at Ball State, 7 p.m.: The Bulls will complete the regular season with a rematch of the 2020 MAC championship game. The Cardinals are in position to repeat as the MAC champions, as they return 10 starters on offense, including quarterback Drew Plitt, and the bulk of its linebackers and its secondary, including linebacker Brandon Martin, who led the MAC with 90 tackles in 2020.