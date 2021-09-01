The 2021 UB football schedule, game by game

The University at Buffalo football team opens its season Thursday against Wagner. Here's a closer look at UB's 2021 schedule, game by game.

Sept. 2 vs. Wagner, 7 p.m.: This is the game that UB coach Maurice Linguist has had circled on his calendar, and is one that he noted in his introductory news conference. The opener against Wagner, an FCS program, will allow UB to take its temperature and assess its in-game strengths and weaknesses. Wagner will technically play its second season in the 2021 calendar year; the Seahawks played an abbreviated, two-game spring FCS schedule with losses to Bryant and Duquesne.

Sept. 11 at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.: Linguist and the Bulls will hop from the frying pan into the fire when they face one of college football’s blue-blood programs. However, the Huskers haven’t had a winning season since 2016, and are 12-21 with Scott Frost as head coach since 2018. Nebraska is currently the subject of an NCAA probe into violations, including the improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. Still, the Bulls will see where they stack up against a Power Five program.