The University at Buffalo will owe former men’s basketball coach Jim Whitesell half a million dollars, according to a termination letter between the university and Whitesell.

The termination letter, signed by UB vice president and director of athletics Mark Alnutt and obtained by The Buffalo News through a Freedom of Information Law request, includes a separation agreement and states that “the remaining contractual obligation of $500,000 shall be paid in bi-weekly installments from the time of termination until the amount is fully paid.”

The letter is dated March 10, the day after UB’s 101-77 loss to Akron in a quarterfinal of the Mid-American Conference Tournament in Cleveland, and the day before Whitesell was notified of his firing by the university athletic department.

The termination letter includes a stipulation. If Whitesell is to become a head coach at another NCAA program or with a professional team or in a professional league, or becomes an assistant coach at an NCAA Power Five program, UB will offset any remaining financial obligations. It also requires Whitesell to provide written notice to UB of any ensuing employment.

UB fired Whitesell after four seasons as head coach, in which he had a record of 70-49, and earned an annual base salary of $300,000 and annual additional compensation of $100,000. The Bulls made the MAC championship game in March 2021, losing to Ohio, and lost to Colorado State in the first round of the 2021 National Invitation Tournament that year.

The separation agreement also noted the letter of termination was hand-delivered to Whitesell, who was informed of his firing March 11. Whitesell signed the separation agreement a day later.

Whitesell signed a contract extension in June 2021, which stated that if Whitesell is fired before April 5, 2023, he would receive a buyout of $500,000. If he had been fired between April 6, 2023, and April 5, 2024, he would have received a buyout of $400,000.

UB is in its third calendar week without a head coach, and at least two candidates for the opening have turned down the job: Xavier assistant Adam Cohen, who is a Williamsville North graduate, and Ben McCollum, the coach at Division II Northwest Missouri State.

UB’s athletic department has declined comment on the coaching search since the announcement of Whitesell's dismissal, and has not disclosed any details of the search process. UB also does not currently have an interim men’s basketball coach.