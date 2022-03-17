Teddy Allen ties KeyBank record with 37 points as New Mexico State stuns UConn

We've never seen a performance under KeyBank Center's brightest lights like the one Teddy Allen gave us downtown Thursday night.

The New Mexico State guard poured in 23 of his 37 points in the second half – and that included every one of his team's 15 points in the final four minutes – as the Aggies made it 2 for 2 for No. 12 seeds in Buffalo with a stunning 70-63 victory over Connecticut.

Allen, a 6-foot-6 redshirt junior, tied the arena scoring record set by Niagara star Juan Mendez in a 2003 win over Canisius and broke the building's NCAA Tournament mark of 33 points set by national player of the year Jameer Nelson of Saint Joseph's in 2004.

The WAC Player of the Year and conference tournament MVP did it with a dazzling array of moves to the basket and a couple of rainbow 3-pointers from near the "March Madness" logo.

Allen was the only double-figure scorer his team had, finishing 10 of 24 from the field, 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 13 of 13 from the line. He even added six rebounds, three assists and two blocks.