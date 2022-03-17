Teddy Allen ties KeyBank record with 37 points as New Mexico State stuns UConn

We've never seen a performance under KeyBank Center's brightest lights like the one Teddy Allen gave us downtown Thursday night.
The New Mexico State guard poured in 23 of his 37 points in the second half – and that included every one of his team's 15 points in the final four minutes – as the Aggies made it 2 for 2 for No. 12 seeds in Buffalo with a stunning 70-63 victory over Connecticut.
Allen, a 6-foot-6 redshirt junior, tied the arena scoring record set by Niagara star Juan Mendez in a 2003 win over Canisius and broke the building's NCAA Tournament mark of 33 points set by national player of the year Jameer Nelson of Saint Joseph's in 2004.
The WAC Player of the Year and conference tournament MVP did it with a dazzling array of moves to the basket and a couple of rainbow 3-pointers from near the "March Madness" logo.
Allen was the only double-figure scorer his team had, finishing 10 of 24 from the field, 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 13 of 13 from the line. He even added six rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
"During the TV timeouts, I was getting my breath," said Allen, who transferred from Nebraska last season. "I was like, 'All right, it's time. I know my team needs me.' I had to pick them up. It was just my turn."
“That was a tremendous effort, particularly a great defensive effort against one of the best offenses in the country," Richmond coach Chris Mooney said.
"He's a special scorer. He's got supreme confidence in himself," Aggies coach Chris Jans said of Allen.
The victory sends the Aggies (27-6) to a West Region second-round matchup here Saturday between the winner of the late game between No. 4 Arkansas and No. 13 Vermont. It snapped their 12-game NCAA losing streak, dating to a second-round loss to Cincinnati in 1993 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.
New Mexico State had a 32-22 halftime lead and looked like it had a blowout in the offing when it extended the lead to 38-24 less than two minutes into the second half. But UConn extended its defense and finally tied the game at 52-52 on two free throws by Tyrese Martin with 5:08 left.
Allen took over with his team leading 55-54 and 3:55 to go. He was fouled while shooting from beyond the arc and went 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to pad the lead to four, but the Huskies got the next four points and the game entered the final two minutes tied at 58.
Allen then drilled a bomb from the left of the key to put New Mexico State up for good, 61-58.
He kept UConn at bay with two free throws with 52.4 seconds left, and put the game away with a steal and spectacular drive for a conventional three-point play with 27.5 seconds remaining.
"'What are you doing? What are you doing? Heck of a play, Teddy,'" a smiling Jans said of his reaction. "I wanted him to burn some clock and go to the line. Great players make plays. That's why he's earned the honors and awards he's earned."
Of his rainbow threes, Allen simply said, "They were a 'long' team and I was just wanted to get it up there. I don't feel like I was in any zone. That's just how I played. ... I'm a hooper and right now the level I'm at, this is the biggest stage."
UConn (23-10) was thwarted in its bid for its first NCAA win since 2016. The Huskies had won two games in Buffalo in both 2004 and 2014, going on to win the national championship each time. There will be no repeat in 2022.