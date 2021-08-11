Syracuse to retire Felisha Legette-Jack's women's basketball jersey

The day started with significant recognition for University at Buffalo women's basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack.
The 10th-year Bulls coach learned that she will receive one of the highest athletic honors from her alma mater, as Syracuse University announced Wednesday morning it will retire her No. 33 jersey.
UB's camera's caught the moment that Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack informed her of the honor through a phone call.
"This is not what you do when people have makeup on!" Legette-Jack said, laughing, as she wiped away tears. "We love that place. It is all in my heart and I can't express to you the magnitude of what this means, not just to me but to my teammates who worked with me and my coach, Barbara Jacobs, and all her assistants.
"There's a litany of people who really believed in us, enough to pour into us, 100%. Because of the recognition I get, they too will always be acknowledged as people see that number up there. Because in the '80s, they really played hard and we didn't really do it for anything other than the love of this university that we represented."
Legette-Jack is a Syracuse native, a 1989 graduate of Syracuse, earning a degree in psychology and child and family studies, and she remains of the Orange's most prolific women's basketball players.
In four seasons, Legette-Jack scored 1,526 points and had 927 rebounds, and she is one of three players in school history to score more than 1,500 points and grab more than 900 rebounds. She is eighth in program history in career points and fourth in career rebounds.
She was the 1985 Big East Conference rookie of the year, was a three-time All-Big East selection and was one of 15 players named to the Big East’s Silver Anniversary Team in 2004.
Legette-Jack is one of four former Syracuse athletes who will have their jerseys retired this year, joining men's lacrosse player Gary Gait, women's rower Anna Goodale and women's lacrosse player Katie Rowan Thomson. Syracuse will retire those four jerseys at athletic events during the course of the school year.