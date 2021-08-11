Syracuse to retire Felisha Legette-Jack's women's basketball jersey

The day started with significant recognition for University at Buffalo women's basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack.

The 10th-year Bulls coach learned that she will receive one of the highest athletic honors from her alma mater, as Syracuse University announced Wednesday morning it will retire her No. 33 jersey.

UB's camera's caught the moment that Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack informed her of the honor through a phone call.

"This is not what you do when people have makeup on!" Legette-Jack said, laughing, as she wiped away tears. "We love that place. It is all in my heart and I can't express to you the magnitude of what this means, not just to me but to my teammates who worked with me and my coach, Barbara Jacobs, and all her assistants.

"There's a litany of people who really believed in us, enough to pour into us, 100%. Because of the recognition I get, they too will always be acknowledged as people see that number up there. Because in the '80s, they really played hard and we didn't really do it for anything other than the love of this university that we represented."