The Basketball Tournament will return to New York, but it won't be coming to Buffalo this summer.

TBT announced Monday that Syracuse will host one of eight regionals in July. Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial, the home facility for the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, will host the regional event, a year after Onondaga Community College hosted the event.

The Syracuse regional is scheduled for July 24-28, one of the hosts of the 64-team tournament whose winner earns $1 million in prize money.

Syracuse.com reported that Blue Collar U, the 2022 TBT champion whose roster includes University at Buffalo basketball alumni, will be one of the teams in the regional, along with Boeheim's Army, the 2021 TBT champion whose roster includes Syracuse basketball alumni.

UB and Blue Collar U supporters and boosters made a push to have Buffalo and Alumni Arena host a regional, but those efforts did not pan out. Instead, Blue Collar U will begin its TBT schedule in Syracuse for the second consecutive year; in 2021, Blue Collar U opened TBT play in Columbus, Ohio.

TBT regional tickets will go on sale May 1 to those on TBT's wait list, and then will go on sale to the general public May 4.

Three TBT regionals have already been announced: Louisville, Ky.; Wichita, Kan.; and Wheeling, W.Va.

