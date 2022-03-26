Syracuse hires UB's Felisha Legette-Jack as women's basketball coach

"I am grateful for President (Satish) Tripathi, (UB athletic director) Mark Alnutt and all who allowed me to succeed here, and I am indebted to the players, coaches and administration who helped us build this program to where it is today. It is a hard day for me and our family. We entrenched ourselves into this community, so saying goodbye will never happen, it's just 'so long.' "

Kristen Sharkey, an assistant coach on Legette-Jack's staff, will serve as acting head coach, and UB will conduct a national search for Legette-Jack's successor. Alnutt said he has a timetable of two to three weeks to name a new women's coach at UB.

Legette-Jack scored 1,526 points and had 927 rebounds in four seasons at Syracuse, and she is one of three players in school history to score more than 1,500 points and grab more than 900 rebounds. She is eighth in program history in career points and fourth in career rebounds.

She was the 1985 Big East Conference rookie of the year, was a three-time All-Big East selection and was one of 15 players named to the Big East’s Silver Anniversary Team in 2004.

Legette-Jack earned her degree in psychology and child and family studies in 1989, and she is a native of Syracuse and a Nottingham High School graduate.

