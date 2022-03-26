Syracuse hires UB's Felisha Legette-Jack as women's basketball coach

Felisha Legette-Jack’s tenure as the University at Buffalo women’s basketball coach has come to an end, and fittingly, she will return to her hometown to coach.
She'll also return to the arena where her uniform number, 33, adorns the walls.
Syracuse announced Saturday that Legette-Jack will leave UB after 10 seasons to become the women's basketball coach at Syracuse. The Orange athletic department will formally introduce Legette-Jack as its new head coach at 11 a.m. Monday at the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center in Syracuses.
Legette-Jack returns to her alma mater, which retired her uniform number in November. Legette-Jack is one of the most prolific women’s basketball players – and one of its most prolific female athletes – to come out of Syracuse, and she was the first female Orange athlete to have her number retired.
In 10 seasons at UB, Legette-Jack was 202-115 and led the Bulls to four NCAA Tournaments and three Mid-American Conference Tournament championships, including this year’s title and this year's NCAA Tournament.
"What's an easy way to leave home?" Legette-Jack said in a statement released Saturday by UB. "This has been my home for the last 10 years and to see it grow the way it did with the people I've surrounded myself with has been nothing less than magical. We created magic here in Buffalo and at this university. My heart has pulled me back home to where I was raised and the university I attended. Although I will miss everything about this place, it is time for me to go home.
"I am grateful for President (Satish) Tripathi, (UB athletic director) Mark Alnutt and all who allowed me to succeed here, and I am indebted to the players, coaches and administration who helped us build this program to where it is today. It is a hard day for me and our family. We entrenched ourselves into this community, so saying goodbye will never happen, it's just 'so long.' "
Kristen Sharkey, an assistant coach on Legette-Jack's staff, will serve as acting head coach, and UB will conduct a national search for Legette-Jack's successor. Alnutt said he has a timetable of two to three weeks to name a new women's coach at UB.
Legette-Jack scored 1,526 points and had 927 rebounds in four seasons at Syracuse, and she is one of three players in school history to score more than 1,500 points and grab more than 900 rebounds. She is eighth in program history in career points and fourth in career rebounds.
She was the 1985 Big East Conference rookie of the year, was a three-time All-Big East selection and was one of 15 players named to the Big East’s Silver Anniversary Team in 2004.
Legette-Jack earned her degree in psychology and child and family studies in 1989, and she is a native of Syracuse and a Nottingham High School graduate.
"We are thrilled to have Coach Legette-Jack lead our Women's Basketball program," Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement released Saturday by the Orange athletic department. "She is a builder of programs, evidenced by the success she had at the University at Buffalo. She is totally committed to the full development of every student-athlete and staff member who is part of her program. On behalf of Syracuse athletics, all our alumni and fans around the globe, we welcome Coach Legette-Jack and her family back to Syracuse University and Central New York."
Legette-Jack replaces Vonn Read, who took over as the Orange’s interim coach in the summer of 2021 after Quentin Hillsman resigned from the same position Aug. 2. Hillsman’s resignation came after a report by the Athletic in June that detailed accusations of bullying, allegations of unwanted touching and inappropriate engagement by Hillsman and members of his coaching staff.
Syracuse’s athletic department announced March 4 that it was beginning a national search for the head women's basketball coaching position.
Legette-Jack told the News in August she would speak with the Orange if the athletic department contacted her about possibly filling the opening created after Hillsman resigned.
After UB lost 80-67 to Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 19 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., Legette-Jack was asked if she had an interest in the Syracuse opening. She said she wasn’t going to talk about any program but her current program.
"This is our team right here and we are absolutely focused on Buffalo, and we're going to get through this season with our team here," Legette-Jack said, in response to a question from The Buffalo News. "I told them there would never be a conversation about any other school until we finish the job here, and we're still not finished. We haven't celebrated here yet.
"I'm here with Buffalo and Buffalo is my job, and I work for Mark Alnutt, and President Tripathi is my president, and that's all we can talk about at this time."
Legette-Jack had previously interviewed for openings at Penn State and at Georgia Tech in the spring of 2019. She told The News that spring that she was sought out for both openings at those schools.
"I never went after a job," Legette-Jack said in April of 2019, "But when people come and talk to you, you would be remiss not to listen. When people knock on your door, you have to open it and see what that conversation is about. I never put out that I wanted a different job."
Legette-Jack signed her most previous contract extension at UB in the summer of 2021, a contract that ran through March 31, 2025. According to the terms of her contract, she would owe a UB $100,000 buyout fee.
Legette-Jack is the third high-profile coach to leave UB in the last three years. Men’s basketball coach Nate Oats left UB in March of 2019 to take the same job at Alabama, and football coach Lance Leipold left UB in April of 2021 to take the same job at Kansas.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.