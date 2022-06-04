Sy Chatman, a 6-8 forward from Illinois State, transfers to UB basketball

Sy Chatman, a 6-foot-8 forward from Illinois State, is transferring to the University at Buffalo basketball program, he announced Saturday on social media.

Chatman spent two seasons at Illinois State. This past season, he played in 20 games with 18 starts before a season-ending knee injury in late January. In 24.9 minutes per game, he was second on the team in scoring at 13.5 per game and led the team in rebounding at 6.1 per game. He shot 54.9% from the field and scored in double figures in 14 games with five games of 20-plus points.

Oddly enough, Chatman had 21 points in a 106-90 loss to UB in November at the Cancun Challenge in Mexico.

In the 2020-21 season, he played in five games, averaging 11.7 minutes per game, before opting out of the season.

Prior to Illinois State, he played two seasons at UMass, appearing in 35 games with six starts and averaged 5.7 points per game as a sophomore in six games and 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 29 games as a freshman.

Chatman will join a UB program that it lost its entire starting five from last year – guards Ronaldo Segu, Maceo Jack, guard/forward Jeenathan Williams, and forwards Josh Mballa and David Skogman – to graduation, to transfers and to professional basketball. In all, the Bulls lost 11 players from their 2021-22 roster.