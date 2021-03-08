Summer Hemphill's return boosts UB women's basketball in time for MAC Tournament

As the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team prepared for the Mid-American Conference tournament, Summer Hemphill's return gave the Bulls a timely boost.
Hemphill rejoined the Bulls’ lineup on a full-time basis last week after an injury to her right knee and subsequent surgery sidelined her for the 2019-20 season, and for all but five games this season. The redshirt senior forward scored a combined 20 points and had 15 rebounds in back-to-back games last week, and now prepares for the MAC Tournament, which begins Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
“Healthwise, I feel great,” said Hemphill, a Cardinal O’Hara graduate. “I trust the coaches and I trust in my training staff that they wouldn’t put me in any predicament where I’m in harm’s way, where I’m not necessarily 100% healthy. My body’s been feeling great, especially after the last two games. I’ve been feeling great, physically and mentally.”
Hemphill and the Bulls (14-8) are the No. 4 seed in the tournament, and will face No. 5 Kent State (11-8) in the second of four MAC women’s quarterfinal games Wednesday.
UB and Kent State tip off 30 minutes after the conclusion of the 11 a.m. game between No. 1 Bowling Green and No. 8 Eastern Michigan, and the winner will advance to a semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday against either Bowling Green or Eastern Michigan.
The winner of the eight-team MAC women's tournament will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA women’s tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 21 in Texas.
Hemphill rejoins a team led by Dyaisha Fair, a sophomore guard who entered the week as the nation’s sixth-leading scorer (24.1 points) and is the MAC’s second-leading scorer behind Ohio’s Cierra Hooks (26.1 points). Fair is also second in the MAC in assists (5.2), behind Miami (Ohio)’s Peyton Scott (5.3) and is tied for second in steals (2.8).
The Bulls, however, have a spirited rivalry with Kent State, which won the only meeting between the two teams this season, 65-62, on Feb. 24 in Ohio.
“There’s no love lost on either side,” UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. “It’s really fun to have that kind of rivalry, if you will, and they’re the closest in proximity to us, so we made that choice to let it be them.
“This is starting to be fun. When Kent State walks in, everybody from the City of Buffalo gets mad, so it’s going to be neat to go through them, in order to get to what we’re trying to get to.”
The Golden Flashes and the Bulls will meet for the fourth time in as many seasons in the MAC Tournament; last year, Kent State eliminated UB in a quarterfinal game before the event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We’re a little bit more grounded, and now they’re going to defend us a little differently,” Legette-Jack said of the Golden Flashes. “We have to defend them differently. We tried to sit in a matchup and they shot the snake out of that matchup. We’re going to have to have a little more caveat in what we do, defensively, but it’s going to be two good teams playing against each other.”
The Bulls ended the regular season Saturday with a win against Bowling Green, which Hemphill said gave the Bulls a jolt going into the postseason.
“They came back from being down, close to 20 points, and it goes to show that leading into the tournament, nobody’s giving up,” Hemphill said. “Every team, one through eight, is going to be bringing that energy, it definitely prepared us.”
Now, the Bulls prepare to pursue a berth in their fourth MAC Tournament championship game since 2016. The Bulls won the 2016 and 2019 titles and lost the 2018 championship game, and played in the NCAA Tournament those three seasons.
“Once it comes tournament time, we put our gears in and leave it all out there,” Hemphill said. “It’s either you win or you go home. And we don’t want to go home early. We want to make it to the championship.”
Fair, McEvans honored
Fair earned All-MAC first team and All-Defensive Team honors, while Cheyenne McEvans was named to the All-Freshman team by the conference on Tuesday.
Fair is the first Bulls player to earn first team honors since Cierra Dillard in the 2018-19 season. The Bulls have now placed a rookie on the All-Freshman team in back-to-back years. Fair earned the honor last season.
McEvans is averaging 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 42.8% from the floor.
2021 women's basketball postseason awards
Player of the Year: Cece Hooks, Ohio, Sr., Guard
Coach of the Year: Robyn Fralick, Bowling Green
Freshman of the Year: Lexi Fleming, Bowling Green, Fr., Guard
Sixth Player of the Year: Janae Poisson, NIU, R-Jr., Guard
Defensive Player of the Year: Cece Hooks, Ohio, Sr., Guard
First team
Oshlynn Brown, Ball State, Sr., Forward
Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo, So., Guard
Micaela Kelly, Central Michigan, Sr., Guard
Molly Davis, Central Michigan, So., Guard
Cece Hooks, Ohio, Sr., Guard
Second team
Lexi Fleming, Bowling Green, Fr., Guard
Areanna Combs, Eastern Michigan, R-Sr., Guard
Nila Blackford, Kent State, So., Forward
Peyton Scott, Miami, So., Guard
Chelby Koker, NIU, So., Guard
Third team
Jordyn Dawson, Akron, Sr., Forward
Kadie Hempfling, Bowling Green, Jr., Guard
Ce'Nara Skanes, Eastern Michigan, R-So., Forward
Erica Johnson, Ohio, R-Jr., Guard
Quinesha Lockett, Toledo, So., G/F
Honorable Mention (6 players due to ties)
Sydney Freeman, Ball State, So., Guard
Katie Shumate, Kent State, So., Guard
Lindsey Thall, Kent State, Jr., Forward
Gabby Burris, Ohio, Sr., Forward
Reilly Jacobson, Western Michigan, R-Sr., Forward
Taylor Williams, Western Michigan, Fr., Forward
All-Defensive Team (6 players due to ties)
Nyla Hampton, Bowling Green, Fr., Guard
Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo, So., Guard
Micaela Kelly, Central Michigan, Sr., Guard
Areanna Combs, Eastern Michigan, r-Sr., Guard
Lindsey Thall, Kent State, Jr., Forward
Cece Hooks, Ohio, Sr., Guard
All-Freshman team
Lexi Fleming, Bowling Green, Fr., Guard
Nyla Hampton, Bowling Green, Fr., Guard
Cheyenne McEvans, Buffalo, Fr., Guard
Madi Mace, Ohio, Fr., Guard
Taylor Williams, Western Michigan, Fr., Forward