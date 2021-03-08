Summer Hemphill's return boosts UB women's basketball in time for MAC Tournament

“We’re a little bit more grounded, and now they’re going to defend us a little differently,” Legette-Jack said of the Golden Flashes. “We have to defend them differently. We tried to sit in a matchup and they shot the snake out of that matchup. We’re going to have to have a little more caveat in what we do, defensively, but it’s going to be two good teams playing against each other.”

The Bulls ended the regular season Saturday with a win against Bowling Green, which Hemphill said gave the Bulls a jolt going into the postseason.

“They came back from being down, close to 20 points, and it goes to show that leading into the tournament, nobody’s giving up,” Hemphill said. “Every team, one through eight, is going to be bringing that energy, it definitely prepared us.”

Now, the Bulls prepare to pursue a berth in their fourth MAC Tournament championship game since 2016. The Bulls won the 2016 and 2019 titles and lost the 2018 championship game, and played in the NCAA Tournament those three seasons.

“Once it comes tournament time, we put our gears in and leave it all out there,” Hemphill said. “It’s either you win or you go home. And we don’t want to go home early. We want to make it to the championship.”

