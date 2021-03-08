 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summer Hemphill's return boosts UB women's basketball in time for MAC Tournament
0 comments

Summer Hemphill's return boosts UB women's basketball in time for MAC Tournament

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Bulls vs Miami (OH) Redhawks

UB Bulls forward Summer Hemphill (0) shoots in the first half.

 James P. McCoy

As the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team prepared for the Mid-American Conference tournament, Summer Hemphill's return gave the Bulls a timely boost.

Hemphill rejoined the Bulls’ lineup on a full-time basis last week after an injury to her right knee and subsequent surgery sidelined her for the 2019-20 season, and for all but five games this season. The redshirt senior forward scored a combined 20 points and had 15 rebounds in back-to-back games last week, and now prepares for the MAC Tournament, which begins Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

“Healthwise, I feel great,” said Hemphill, a Cardinal O’Hara graduate. “I trust the coaches and I trust in my training staff that they wouldn’t put me in any predicament where I’m in harm’s way, where I’m not necessarily 100% healthy. My body’s been feeling great, especially after the last two games. I’ve been feeling great, physically and mentally.”

Hemphill and the Bulls (14-8) are the No. 4 seed in the tournament, and will face No. 5 Kent State (11-8) in the second of four MAC women’s quarterfinal games Wednesday.

UB and Kent State tip off 30 minutes after the conclusion of the 11 a.m. game between No. 1 Bowling Green and No. 8 Eastern Michigan, and the winner will advance to a semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday against either Bowling Green or Eastern Michigan.

The winner of the eight-team MAC women's tournament will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA women’s tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 21 in Texas.

Hemphill rejoins a team led by Dyaisha Fair, a sophomore guard who entered the week as the nation’s sixth-leading scorer (24.1 points) and is the MAC’s second-leading scorer behind Ohio’s Cierra Hooks (26.1 points). Fair is also second in the MAC in assists (5.2), behind Miami (Ohio)’s Peyton Scott (5.3) and is tied for second in steals (2.8).

The Bulls, however, have a spirited rivalry with Kent State, which won the only meeting between the two teams this season, 65-62, on Feb. 24 in Ohio.

“There’s no love lost on either side,” UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. “It’s really fun to have that kind of rivalry, if you will, and they’re the closest in proximity to us, so we made that choice to let it be them.

“This is starting to be fun. When Kent State walks in, everybody from the City of Buffalo gets mad, so it’s going to be neat to go through them, in order to get to what we’re trying to get to.”

The Golden Flashes and the Bulls will meet for the fourth time in as many seasons in the MAC Tournament; last year, Kent State eliminated UB in a quarterfinal game before the event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re a little bit more grounded, and now they’re going to defend us a little differently,” Legette-Jack said of the Golden Flashes. “We have to defend them differently. We tried to sit in a matchup and they shot the snake out of that matchup. We’re going to have to have a little more caveat in what we do, defensively, but it’s going to be two good teams playing against each other.”

The Bulls ended the regular season Saturday with a win against Bowling Green, which Hemphill said gave the Bulls a jolt going into the postseason.

“They came back from being down, close to 20 points, and it goes to show that leading into the tournament, nobody’s giving up,” Hemphill said. “Every team, one through eight, is going to be bringing that energy, it definitely prepared us.”

Now, the Bulls prepare to pursue a berth in their fourth MAC Tournament championship game since 2016. The Bulls won the 2016 and 2019 titles and lost the 2018 championship game, and played in the NCAA Tournament those three seasons.

“Once it comes tournament time, we put our gears in and leave it all out there,” Hemphill said. “It’s either you win or you go home. And we don’t want to go home early. We want to make it to the championship.”

Fair, McEvans honored

Fair earned All-MAC first team and All-Defensive Team honors, while Cheyenne McEvans was named to the All-Freshman team by the conference on Tuesday.

Fair is the first Bulls player to earn first team honors since Cierra Dillard in the 2018-19 season. The Bulls have now placed a rookie on the All-Freshman team in back-to-back years. Fair earned the honor last season.

McEvans is averaging 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 42.8% from the floor.

2021 women's basketball postseason awards

Player of the Year: Cece Hooks, Ohio, Sr., Guard

Coach of the Year: Robyn Fralick, Bowling Green

Freshman of the Year: Lexi Fleming, Bowling Green, Fr., Guard

Sixth Player of the Year: Janae Poisson, NIU, R-Jr., Guard

Defensive Player of the Year: Cece Hooks, Ohio, Sr., Guard

First team

Oshlynn Brown, Ball State, Sr., Forward

Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo, So., Guard

Micaela Kelly, Central Michigan, Sr., Guard

Molly Davis, Central Michigan, So., Guard

Cece Hooks, Ohio, Sr., Guard

Second team

Lexi Fleming, Bowling Green, Fr., Guard

Areanna Combs, Eastern Michigan, R-Sr., Guard

Nila Blackford, Kent State, So., Forward

Peyton Scott, Miami, So., Guard

Chelby Koker, NIU, So., Guard

Third team

Jordyn Dawson, Akron, Sr., Forward

Kadie Hempfling, Bowling Green, Jr., Guard

Ce'Nara Skanes, Eastern Michigan, R-So., Forward

Erica Johnson, Ohio, R-Jr., Guard

Quinesha Lockett, Toledo, So., G/F

Honorable Mention (6 players due to ties)

Sydney Freeman, Ball State, So., Guard

Katie Shumate, Kent State, So., Guard

Lindsey Thall, Kent State, Jr., Forward

Gabby Burris, Ohio, Sr., Forward

Reilly Jacobson, Western Michigan, R-Sr., Forward

Taylor Williams, Western Michigan, Fr., Forward

All-Defensive Team (6 players due to ties)

Nyla Hampton, Bowling Green, Fr., Guard

Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo, So., Guard

Micaela Kelly, Central Michigan, Sr., Guard

Areanna Combs, Eastern Michigan, r-Sr., Guard

Lindsey Thall, Kent State, Jr., Forward

Cece Hooks, Ohio, Sr., Guard

All-Freshman team

Lexi Fleming, Bowling Green, Fr., Guard

Nyla Hampton, Bowling Green, Fr., Guard

Cheyenne McEvans, Buffalo, Fr., Guard

Madi Mace, Ohio, Fr., Guard

Taylor Williams, Western Michigan, Fr., Forward

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Woods 'awake, responsive' after car wreck surgery

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

UB's Summer Hemphill gains perspective in recovery from knee injury
College

UB's Summer Hemphill gains perspective in recovery from knee injury

  • Updated

Summer Hemphill didn’t want to waste any time preparing for her return to play basketball. Two days after she underwent knee surgery in January, she went through her first physical therapy session. She had to start somewhere. It wasn’t easy, but then again, recovering from knee surgery isn’t like healing from a bruise or a sprain. It’s a grueling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News