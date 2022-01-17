Summer Hemphill, Dyaisha Fair lead UB women to comeback victory over Kent State

Summer Hemphill made a jumper to give the University at Buffalo a one-point lead with 58 seconds left in the game and Dyaisha Fair made three free throws down the stretch to lead the Bulls to a 65-62 women’s basketball victory over Kent State at Alumni Arena on Monday.

UB (10-4, 4-0 Mid-American Conference) led 22-17 after one quarter, but the Golden Flashes (10-6, 2-5) tied it 31-31 at halftime. The Bulls were up 49-48 after three quarters.

Casey Santoro and Lindsey Thall made 3-pointers, and Nila Blackford’s layup gave Kent State a 56-49 lead with 7:51 remaining. Trailing 60-53 with 4:11 to go, UB began its comeback.

Dominique Camp converted a layup and Fair sank a free throw to the cut the margin to four. Fair’s jumper trimmed the lead to 60-58 before Santoro made one of two free throws. Fair's two charity shots cut the lead to 61-60 before Hemphill, with an assist from Camp, made her shot to give the Bulls the lead for good.

Fair, who finished with 26 points, sank three free throws, with the final two coming with 15 seconds left, to give UB a three-point lead. Santoro missed a 3-pointer with one second remaining to seal the win.