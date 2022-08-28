Strengths, question marks for UB football in 2022

The University at Buffalo football team will have a new quarterback, a reconfigured offensive line and will need to find new personnel at running back.

But the Bulls will also return the bulk of their defensive line and two of their top linebackers, as well as one of the Mid-American Conference’s leading wide receivers in Quian Williams.

Here’s a look at areas in which the Bulls will be strong this season, and where they face questions as they prepare for the 2022 season, which opens Sept. 3 at Maryland.

Three strengths

Defensive line: UB’s most obvious strength and depth is on its defensive line, where it returns tackles Daymond Williams and George Wolo, and defensive ends Max Michel, Kyler Laing (4.5 sacks) and CJ Bazile (30 tackles). UB added three transfers on the line, defensive ends Ibrahim Kante (NC State) and Damian Jackson (Nebraska), and defensive tackle Jaylon Bass. Williams is UB’s top interior pass rusher, and had a team-high 6.5 sacks, and 46 tackles, including 10.5 for loss in 2021.

Depth at defensive back: UB loaded up on cornerbacks and safeties, from the transfer portal and from junior colleges, including FBS transfers Caleb Offord (Notre Dame), Elijah Blades (Florida), Solomon Brown (Minnesota) and Jahmin Muse (Boston College). Jayden Oliver is a junior-college transfer from New Mexico Military Institute. But while the experience is a plus, the group is coming from different programs and must mesh quickly in order to be effective.

Leadership at linebacker: James Patterson and Shaun Dolac will set the tone for a linebacking group that adds younger players, and must rest after the departures of Kadofi Wright (exhausted eligibility) and Tim Terry, who transferred to Akron. Patterson was second in the Mid-American Conference with 116 tackles in 2021, while Dolac emerged as one of the Bulls leading linebackers in 2021, with 37 tackles, six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 12 games in that season. Expect to see Willie Hampton, a graduate transfer from Western Carolina, and Fabian Weitz, who played in 11 games last season, to see more playing time.

Three question marks

An unproven quarterback: UB has two quarterbacks with playing experience in the last three seasons, but doesn’t have one who has been a starter for an entire season. Cole Snyder will start the season opener, but being a full-time starter will be on-the-job training for him. The Southwestern graduate played in nine games in three seasons at Rutgers, but has yet to start a game. Snyder’s backup will either be Matt Myers or Casey Case; Myers has played in 18 games in the last four seasons, including 10 games in 2021, while Case has played in one game in three seasons.

New faces on the offensive line: The Bulls lost four of their five starters, as center Bence Polgar transferred to Missouri and tackle Deondre Doiron to Kansas, and tackle Jake Fuzak and guard Jack Klenk graduated. The only returning starter is Gabe Wallace, who started 12 games at right tackle or at guard in 2021. Sidney Walker is a transfer from Connecticut, who is the top candidate to become UB’s starting center, ahead of Jack Hasz.

Finding – and settling on – a running back: Ron Cook, Al-Jay Henderson, Mike Washington and Caron Robinson each got reps in UB’s second scrimmage Aug. 20, but of those four, only Cook has substantial yardage – he ran for 440 yards and three touchdowns on 88 carries in 2021, and has 617 rushing yards and 232 receiving yards in three seasons. This is the second consecutive year the Bulls have had to replace a 1,000-yard rusher. Dylan McDuffie succeeded Jaret Patterson in 2021 and ran for 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns, but transferred to Georgia Tech.