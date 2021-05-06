St. Joe's grad Weber is NAIA bowling Rookie of the Year and All-American

St. Joe's graduate Mike Weber of Lawrence Tech in Southfield, Mich., was named Rookie of the Year and first team All-America by the NAIA, or National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, selection committee.
A freshman at Lawrence, the former Monsignor Martin Association and state Catholic High School Athletic Association champion from the Town of Tonawanda, also was an honorable mention All-America for all college bowling overall by the National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association.
Weber averaged 221.7, helping Lawrence to first place in the AHBA Conference Championship in March in Toledo.
Lawrence is competing this week in the USBC Intercollegiate Team Championships in Wyoming, Mich., after qualifying with a third-place finish in the regional in Dayton, Ohio.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Milton Northrop
sports reporter/ copy editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.