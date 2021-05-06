St. Joe's grad Weber is NAIA bowling Rookie of the Year and All-American

St. Joe's graduate Mike Weber of Lawrence Tech in Southfield, Mich., was named Rookie of the Year and first team All-America by the NAIA, or National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, selection committee.

A freshman at Lawrence, the former Monsignor Martin Association and state Catholic High School Athletic Association champion from the Town of Tonawanda, also was an honorable mention All-America for all college bowling overall by the National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association.

Weber averaged 221.7, helping Lawrence to first place in the AHBA Conference Championship in March in Toledo.