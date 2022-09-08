St. Francis grad, Holy Cross offensive coordinator Chris Smith ready to return to Western New York

The last name “Smith” is synonymous with athletics at St. Francis High School and with high school football in Western New York.

Chris Smith is part of that lineage. The 2005 St. Francis graduate is the son of longtime Red Raiders football coach Jerry Smith, and followed his father’s path into coaching. However, when Chris Smith returns to Western New York this weekend, he’ll return as part of an opposing college program.

Smith is in his sixth season as a coach at Holy Cross and in his first as the offensive coordinator for the Crusaders, who play the University at Buffalo at 6 p.m. Saturday at UB Stadium.

A 2009 Holy Cross graduate, Smith lives in Massachusetts with his wife, Natalie, and their two children, Calvin (5) and Nellie (3), and began his coaching career in Western New York. He was on Jeff Quinn’s staff at UB in 2010 and 2011 as an intern and then as a defensive graduate assistant, and just missed overlapping with Bulls coach Maurice Linguist, who was a defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator at UB in 2012 and 2013.

Smith has helped Holy Cross win three consecutive Patriot League championships and earn berths in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs in 2019, the spring of 2021 and the fall of 2021.

He’s also built a pipeline of sorts between Holy Cross’ football program and Western New York. The Crusaders currently have three players from St. Francis on their roster: cornerback Tommy Bestpitch, wide receiver Dominik Thomas and offensive lineman Eric Schon.

Smith spoke with The Buffalo News this week about his path in coaching, his family's influence and returning to Western New York. This interview has been edited for clarity.

The Buffalo News: What does it mean for you to return to UB as a coach – you grew up here, you were a staff member about 10 or 11 years ago at UB?

Smith: It’s crazy, 10 or 11 years ago, it does not feel that long ago! But it’s great. I have two homes. Buffalo is one and Holy Cross is the other. Buffalo is where I grew up and my family is all from Buffalo. My parents’ families stayed in Buffalo, and there was a lot of family around. I grew up in the same house my whole childhood in South Buffalo. It’s cool and fortunate to be back at UB, and I know the stadium well, coaching there. When you’re from Buffalo, you either want to get back or you think it’s the greatest place ever, and I’m in the latter.

TBN: Did you always want to go into coaching? In a way, it’s a family business, with your dad being a fixture at St. Francis.

Smith: My dad taught at St. Francis, and he was the athletic director and now he’s teaching, and he’s been there since 1988. I was an economics and accounting major at Holy Cross, and I did an internship at GE in financial management in 2008 … and I hated it. The corporate atmosphere wasn’t for me. I was in the second round of a job interview for an accounting job after college and I turned it down to coach.

You realize at some point, it’s more about being happy than it is about being rich, and if you love something, do it. I said, “If I could ever make it back as a full-time coach at HC, I’ve made it.” And I’m doing this at Holy Cross.

TBN: You were a center at Holy Cross. What was your playing experience like?

Smith: I got injured in March of my senior year (at St. Francis) during wrestling, and I tore up my knee so I redshirted my first year here (at Holy Cross), but it was so awesome, to be engrossed in football. I’ve been absorbed in football my whole life. Like my dad. I was born at 7:30 in the morning, and my mom and I fell asleep in the hospital, and my dad went and coached a game that afternoon! The Covid fall (2020) was the first fall in my life I did not attend a football game, and I think you can count the amount of weekends on one hand I didn’t attend a football game in the fall.

I grew up at St. Francis and I was doing everything – water boy, picking up equipment, in the weight and wrestling rooms there. When I got to Holy Cross, I was surrounded by football, by a bunch of people who love football, who want to talk about it and care about it, and it’s a passion of mine, because I got into coaching.

It’s a long-hours job, a tough-on-families job, but it’s a passion.

TBN: What is your philosophy as an offensive coordinator – besides simply maximizing an offense?

Smith: I look at coaching like teaching. Coaching is like teaching math, or science or English, but our subject is football. I’m teaching a whole offense concepts and analytical stuff, but the subject is a little different. You’re a teacher first, and when you watch a football play, there’s so much that goes on with it. It’s about the players – but someone has to make all the decisions. My job is to bring the whole staff together to make the best offense possible. It's planning to get the players the best amount of success as you can.

TBN: How many ticket requests have you gotten for this game from family, friends and St. Francis alums and classmates?

Smith: We get two tickets per person, and I told my mom that, because with NCAA rules, you can’t have an unlimited amount of tickets. At least 40 people have asked. But there’s going to be a lot of purple there – a lot of Holy Cross fans and a lot of Smiths at the game.