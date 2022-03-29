St. Bonaventure's season ends with 84-77 loss to Xavier in NIT semifinals

Xavier, meanwhile, utilized runs of 10-0 in the first six minutes, then opened their lead from 19-14 to 33-14 with less than six minutes left on a putback by Nunge, before a jump shot by Jaren Holmes (15 points) broke a scoring drought of more than six minutes for the Bonnies.

The Bonnies also shot only 30% (9 for 30) in the first half, and gave up 10 offensive rebounds in the first half.

“Second-chance points, that’s what hurt us (from Xavier),” said Lofton, who had 15 points, 11 assists and five rebounds. “We stopped the first shot and they got three in a row, and the big guy (Nunge) got a layup, and it was not rebounding really early, that hurt us.

Added Schmidt, “We had a lot of good looks. We just couldn't make them, and I think our offense really affected our defense in the first half.”

But in the second half, the Bonnies cut Xavier’s lead to 10 two minutes into the second half, and stayed within reach of the Musketeers. Osun Osunniyi’s shot with 7:40 left pulled the Bonnies within eight, at 63-55, and less than two minutes later, Welch’s 3-pointer pulled the Bonnies within five. Nunge answered less than 30 seconds later on a second-chance layup.