St. Bonaventure's season ends with 84-77 loss to Xavier in NIT semifinals

NEW YORK – The final moments of the 2021-22 season for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team weren’t like the final moments of the previous season.
There was no disappointment. Few tears were publicly shed. There were no long faces as Dominck Welch, Kyle Lofton and Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt took steps onto the dais to address the media.
The ending wasn’t what the Bonnies wanted, an 84-77 loss to Xavier in a National Invitation Tournament semifinal Tuesday. Sure, there was the pang of losing. The Bonnies haven’t been accustomed to losing many games over the last two seasons.
Yet even though the Bonnies didn’t end the season in the NCAA Tournament, as they did last year they got a significant consolation prize: Playing in one of the final games of college basketball season inside Madison Square Garden.
Welch sat at a table deep inside of Madison Square Garden, studying a score sheet and grinning, occasionally whispering to Lofton. The former Cheektowaga standout had just completed a night in which he scored a game-high 25 points, including seven 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds.
Welch didn’t think he’d ever do something like this.
“But this was a dream come true for me today, playing at MSG,” Welch said. “The mecca of basketball. But I just go out there and play the game. Run whatever coach Schmidt calls and just try to flow with the offense.
Welch scored 16 points in a second half in which the Bonnies (23-10) rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit and cut the lead to 65-60 with less than six minutes left on Welch’s fifth 3-pointer. But the Bonnies got put in a hole early, as the Musketeers (22-13) utilized a dominating inside presence in 7-foot center Jack Nunge in the first half, and took advantage of the fact the Bonnies continued to give up second-chance shots.
Nunge scored nine of his 18 points and grabbed seven of his eight rebounds – including six offensive rebounds -- in the first half, and helped the Musketeers open their lead to as many as 19 points, en route to a 38-23 lead at halftime.
“We knew we had an advantage down low, and we knew we had an advantage on the bounce, and we wanted to live in the paint,” said Jonas Hayes, Xavier’s interim coach. “So, we actually had enough poise to execute, especially when the game was on the line in the gut of the game and the moment of truth.
Really, we want to run, get the ball in the paint and take care of the ball.”
Xavier will face either Washington State or Texas A&M in the NIT championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
The Musketeers had 11 second-chance points and 10 offensive rebounds in the first half, and the Bonnies couldn’t answer Xavier inside, with only eight points in the paint and no second-chance points in the first 20 minutes.
Xavier, meanwhile, utilized runs of 10-0 in the first six minutes, then opened their lead from 19-14 to 33-14 with less than six minutes left on a putback by Nunge, before a jump shot by Jaren Holmes (15 points) broke a scoring drought of more than six minutes for the Bonnies.
The Bonnies also shot only 30% (9 for 30) in the first half, and gave up 10 offensive rebounds in the first half.
“Second-chance points, that’s what hurt us (from Xavier),” said Lofton, who had 15 points, 11 assists and five rebounds. “We stopped the first shot and they got three in a row, and the big guy (Nunge) got a layup, and it was not rebounding really early, that hurt us.
Added Schmidt, “We had a lot of good looks. We just couldn't make them, and I think our offense really affected our defense in the first half.”
But in the second half, the Bonnies cut Xavier’s lead to 10 two minutes into the second half, and stayed within reach of the Musketeers. Osun Osunniyi’s shot with 7:40 left pulled the Bonnies within eight, at 63-55, and less than two minutes later, Welch’s 3-pointer pulled the Bonnies within five. Nunge answered less than 30 seconds later on a second-chance layup.
“We rolled in here expecting adversity,” said Hayes, whose team maintained at least a five-point lead in the final five minutes. “We knew they was going to have their whole campus around. When you go through life expecting adversity, you can deal with it better. It's when you get caught off guard that you get back on your heels.”
Less than 20 minutes later, as Texas A&M and Washington State warmed up on the court, Schmidt thought back to the end of the 2018-19 season, when a group of freshmen – now seniors, including a handful of 1,000-point scorers – were a game away from qualifying for the NCAA Tournament, and lost to Saint Louis in the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship game. They made it through three seasons abbreviated or manipulated by Covid, and made it through Colorado, Oklahoma and Virginia in the last 10 days.
They ended at “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”
“They have been terrific,” Schmidt said. “And it didn't start off that well as freshmen. We started off 1-5 and had some injuries. They showed mental toughness, even as freshmen. We had the last shot to win to go to the NCAA Tournament their freshmen year.
“You get close to them. I say it all the time. I have three sons of my own, but every year we have 13 stepchildren. And those stepchildren, we spend more time with those guys than we do with our real -- with our real families. And those kids are special. I wouldn't be sitting here and I wouldn't have the opportunity to coach at Madison Square Garden without their efforts.”