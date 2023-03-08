NEW YORK – Offensively challenged all the season, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball season ended Wednesday afternoon because of, what else, offense.
The Bonnies struggled from the floor in general and three-point territory in particular, falling to Davidson 65-54 today in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament at Barclays Center.
During the regular season, the Bonnies’ 67.2 points per game were second-worst in the league. They would have taken that total against the Wildcats.
The Bonnies shot 41.1% from the floor (23 of 56), including 26.3% from three-point land (5 of 19).
St. Bonaventure ends its season at 14-18. Davidson (16-15) advances to Thursday’s quarterfinals against VCU.
Forward Chad Venning led the Bonnies with 16 points. Guard Daryl Banks III, the team’s leading scorer, was 4 of 15 from the field and scored 10 points.
Bona trailed by five at halftime (31-26) and soon faced its first double-digit deficit of the game.
First three Davidson possessions: Three-pointer (guard Desmond Watson), transition bucket (forward David Skogman) and follow-up bucket (forward Sam Mennenga).
First two Bona possessions: Missed runner (guard Moses Flowers), missed three-pointer (Banks)
Just like that, Davidson led by 12 and it was all about playing catch up from there for the Bonnies.
The Bonnies rallied to with six (49-43) on guard Kyrell Luc’s driving lay-up at the 11-minute mark and five (51-46) on forward Yann Farrell’s three-pointer with 9:30 remaining.
But two quick Wildcat buckets stretched the lead back to 55-46.
Bona had an opportunity to close the gap because Davidson scored two points in five trips before the under-4 media timeout, but the Bonnies couldn’t capitalize.
Davidson put the game away with Watson’s transition dunk with 3:46 remaining to stretch the lead by to 11 points (61-50).
Davidson led 31-26 at halftime, receiving at least five points from five players.
Bona shot 39.3% from the field (11 of 28) and hit only three of nine from 3-point range. The first half was tough sledding for Banks (2 of 9).
Banks’ reverse lay-in tied the score at 14-all and capped a quick 5-0 run. The Bonnies’ offense, though, hit a rut, scoring only two field goals in their next 15 possessions. Down 16-14 at the under-12 media timeout, they went air ball, turnover, turnover, missed shot, but saw their deficit stretched to only three points because Davidson wasn’t much better.
The Wildcats went 4:10 without a point, but extended their lead to eight (26-18) with a 9-2 run that included a three-point play by Skogman (dunk and free throw).
Flowers’ three-point bucket for Bona around the two-minute mark was followed two possessions later by Luc’s three-point play (lay-up and free throw), cutting Davidson’s lead to 27-24.
Guard Foster Loyer scored four points in the final 46.3 seconds of the first half for Davidson, which was plus-6 at the free-throw line after finishing plus-13 in the teams’ meeting on Feb. 23.