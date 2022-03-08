St. Bonaventure's Osun Osunniyi named Atlantic 10 defensive player of the year

Osun Osunniyi has continued his run as one of the Atlantic 10 conference’s most dominant inside players in men’s basketball.
For the second consecutive year, St. Bonaventure’s 6-foot-10 center has been named the Atlantic 10’s defensive player of the year.
Osunniyi is one of three Bonnies to earn all-conference honors, as voted by the conference’s 14 head coaches, and released Tuesday.
Jalen Adaway, a senior guard, is a first-team all-conference selection, and point guard Kyle Lofton is a third-team choice. Osunniyi was also named to the conference’s all-defensive team and was a second-team All-Atlantic 10 pick. Additionally, guard Jaren Holmes was an All-Academic selection, as voted on by the Atlantic 10’s men’s basketball communication directors.
The Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament begins Wednesday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
St. Bonaventure (20-8) is the defending tournament champion and the No. 4 seed, and will play in a quarterfinal game at 2:30 p.m. Friday, with its opponent to be determined. The Bonnies will face either No. 5 Saint Louis, No. 12 La Salle or No. 13 Saint Joseph’s.
Osunniyi is Bona’s all-time leader in blocks (290), and leads the Atlantic 10 with 79 blocked shots this season. He blocked at least one shot in 25 of 27 games played this year, including 15 games in which he blocked at least three shots. Osunniyi averages 11.3 points and 7.5 rebounds in 27 games this season.
Adaway leads the Bonnies with 16 points per game and added 6.4 rebounds per game in 27 games this season. Adaway is fifth in the Atlantic 10 in scoring, and his first-team selection makes it seven consecutive seasons that a Bonnie has been a first-team All-Atlantic 10 pick.
Lofton averages 13 points per game and is second in the Atlantic 10 and ninth in the nation in assists per game (5.9). He is third in the Atlantic 10 in steals (2.2) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.2), and fifth in the nation in minutes per game (38.2).
Bonnies to face Notre Dame in November
One date on St. Bonaventure’s 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule has already been confirmed.
The Bonnies will face Notre Dame in the showcase game of the 2022 Gotham Classic on Nov. 25 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y. It will be the first time since 1994 that the Bonnies have faced the Fighting Irish.
Tickets for the Gotham Classic will go on sale at a later date, and the remaining schedule and matchups for the event also will be announced at a later date.