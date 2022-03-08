St. Bonaventure's Osun Osunniyi named Atlantic 10 defensive player of the year

Osun Osunniyi has continued his run as one of the Atlantic 10 conference’s most dominant inside players in men’s basketball.

For the second consecutive year, St. Bonaventure’s 6-foot-10 center has been named the Atlantic 10’s defensive player of the year.

Osunniyi is one of three Bonnies to earn all-conference honors, as voted by the conference’s 14 head coaches, and released Tuesday.

Jalen Adaway, a senior guard, is a first-team all-conference selection, and point guard Kyle Lofton is a third-team choice. Osunniyi was also named to the conference’s all-defensive team and was a second-team All-Atlantic 10 pick. Additionally, guard Jaren Holmes was an All-Academic selection, as voted on by the Atlantic 10’s men’s basketball communication directors.

The Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament begins Wednesday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

St. Bonaventure (20-8) is the defending tournament champion and the No. 4 seed, and will play in a quarterfinal game at 2:30 p.m. Friday, with its opponent to be determined. The Bonnies will face either No. 5 Saint Louis, No. 12 La Salle or No. 13 Saint Joseph’s.