St. Bonaventure's Osun Osunniyi enters NBA Draft evaluation process, will maintain eligibility

The metaphorical door is open for Osun Osunniyi to return to the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball program.

Osunniyi, a 6-foot-10 forward/center for the Bonnies, announced Sunday on his social media accounts that he will enter his name into the NBA draft evaluation process, but plans to maintain his college eligibility.

“These last 4 years at St. Bonaventure have been some of the best moments of my life,” Osunniyi wrote in a post he shared on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. “Bona’s Nation, thank you for all the support from the very beginning.

“After carefully talking with my parents and the coaching staff, I will be entering my name into the 2022 NBA Draft evaluation process while maintaining my eligibility. I’m looking forward to the opportunities ahead.”

Osunniyi was one of five senior starters for the Bonnies this season, and the second to announce his plans following this season.

On Friday, Bona guard Jalen Adaway announced that he will forgo his final year of eligibility to pursue a professional basketball career.

Each of Bona’s five starters – Osunniyi, Adaway and guards Jaren Holmes, Dominick Welch and Kyle Lofton – had an extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As of Sunday afternoon, Lofton, Holmes and Welch had not announced their future intentions.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is April 24.

The NBA combine is scheduled for May 16-22 in Chicago, and the early-entry withdrawal deadline for underclassmen who want to maintain their college eligibility is June 1, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The early-entry withdrawal deadline for draft prospects is 5 p.m. June 13. The NBA draft is July 29.

If Osunniyi returns to the Bonnies for the 2022-23 season, Bona would return a 1,000-point scorer as well as one of the nation's top shot blockers.

This season, Osunniyi averaged 11.3 points and 7.5 rebounds, and blocked 94 shots in 32 games for the Bonnies. He was named to the Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America team this year, and was a two-time Atlantic 10 Conference defensive player of the year, in 2021 and 2022.

In four seasons, the forward/center from Pleasantville, N.J., scored 1,100 points, had 898 rebounds and blocked 305 shots, including 92 blocks as a freshman in 2018-19. He’s Bona’s all-time leader in blocked shots, and helped the Bonnies to the National Invitation Tournament semifinals, where they lost to Xavier, 84-77, on March 29 in New York.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.