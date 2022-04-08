St. Bonaventure's Jalen Adaway to turn professional, declare for NBA Draft

At least one component of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s starting lineup won’t return for another season.

Guard Jalen Adaway announced Friday on his social media accounts that he will forgo his final year of eligibility to turn professional, and will declare for the NBA Draft. Adaway played at Miami (Ohio) from 2017-19, and played at St. Bonaventure for the last two seasons, after transferring before the 2019-20 season.

“These last few years at St. Bonaventure have been the biggest in terms of my overall growth, both on and off the court,” Adaway wrote in a post he shared on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. “I want to thank Coach (Mark) Schmidt for taking a chance with me and letting me represent a 1 of 1 place I now call home. Also, a thank you to Coach (Tray) Woodall for believing in me and helping make this dream come true. This university, as a whole, has done nothing but amazing things to help my life for the better. I am so grateful to call myself a Bonnie and will cherish that fir the rest of my life.

“As a kid, I told myself I would be a Pro one day. Now, I’m in a position to keep that word of mine and fulfill my ambitions."

Adaway, a 6-foot-5 guard from Logansport, Ind., finishes his college basketball career with 1,252 points and 629 rebounds. He scored 746 points and 315 rebounds in two seasons with the Bonnies.

He was Bona’s leading scorer and was 10th in the Atlantic 10 Conference this season, averaging 15.3 points. Adaway helped the Bonnies (23-10) to a National Invitation Tournament semifinal March 29 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Xavier defeated Bona, 84-77.

Adaway was one of five senior starters for the Bonnies this season, and he was the first to announce his intentions for the 2022-23 season. Each of Bona’s five starters – Adaway, guards Jaren Holmes, Dominick Welch and Kyle Lofton, and center Osun Osunniyi – had an extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.