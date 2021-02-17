 Skip to main content
St. Bonaventure's game at George Mason postponed due to weather
The St. Bonaventure men's basketball game against George Mason on Thursday has been postponed due to impending inclement weather in the Washington, D.C., area. 

According to the National Weather Service, Fairfax will have a winter storm warning tonight, and is expected to get an accumulation of 2-4 inches of snow followed by snow and freezing rain Thursday night.

In statements on its website and on the basketball program's Twitter account, the George Mason athletic department said the game was canceled by the Atlantic 10 Conference. 

Bona (10-3, 8-3 Atlantic 10) is now scheduled to host Davidson at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Reilly Center in Allegany. 

