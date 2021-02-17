St. Bonaventure's game at George Mason postponed due to weather

The St. Bonaventure men's basketball game against George Mason on Thursday has been postponed due to impending inclement weather in the Washington, D.C., area.
According to the National Weather Service, Fairfax will have a winter storm warning tonight, and is expected to get an accumulation of 2-4 inches of snow followed by snow and freezing rain Thursday night.
In statements on its website and on the basketball program's Twitter account, the George Mason athletic department said the game was canceled by the Atlantic 10 Conference.
Bona (10-3, 8-3 Atlantic 10) is now scheduled to host Davidson at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Reilly Center in Allegany.
Rachel Lenzi
College/high school sports enterprise reporter
I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.
