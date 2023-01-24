St. Bonaventure's Erica Morrow gets a shot – and takes a shot – as head women's basketball coach

Nicole Michael can still visualize a crucial shot that Erica Morrow took for the Syracuse women’s basketball team in a game in February of 2008 against Georgetown.

Syracuse was down by as many as 12 points in the second half, but the Orange clawed its way back to trail by two points with less than 30 seconds left in the game, then gained a possession off a steal. Syracuse’s final pass came to Morrow, a freshman guard.

Morrow’s 3-point attempt with 25 seconds left clanked off the back of the rim. The ball bounced upwards, suspended in the air for milliseconds. Then, it dropped through the net, and gave the Orange a 68-67 win against the Hoyas at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

“She took that last shot because she got the green light,” said Michael, her former teammate with the Orange from 2007-10. “She would make smart decisions on her own, and her skill set was really strong, and her mindset was advanced. She would take shots, and she would make decisions where it’s like, all you can think is, ‘Oh, wow.’ ”

Morrow had a penchant for making big shots as a guard at Syracuse from 2007-11. She demanded the best from and encouraged the most out of her teammates, much in the fashion of a coach on the court. Morrow never openly stated her intention to become a coach, but her teammates saw the seeds and qualities of someone who could lead and influence.

Fifteen years later, Morrow is in her second week as interim coach of the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team after the firing of Jesse Fleming, who coached the Bonnies for six-plus seasons.

The Bonnies (4-18, 1-6 Atlantic 10 Conference) are 1-1 with Morrow at the helm, and play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Joseph’s in Philadelphia.

Bona began Morrow’s first week as a head coach by earning its first Atlantic 10 win of the season Jan. 19. Maggie Dziezgowski's jumper with five seconds left in regulation vaulted the Bonnies to a 54-53 win against Dayton, and snapped the Bonnies’ nine-game losing streak. Members of Bona’s men’s team stormed the court at the Reilly Center in Allegany, in celebration of the win.

This week's Electrifying Play of the Week fully charged the Reilly Center when @BonniesWBB junior Maddie Dziezgowski delivered the game-winner under 5 seconds to play Thursday night vs. Dayton! ⚡️🔋 pic.twitter.com/iYu1MbiJwk — St. Bonaventure Athletics (@GoBonnies) January 23, 2023

“Honestly, I’m a bit speechless,” Morrow told reporters at the Reilly Center after her first college coaching win. “It’s been a whirlwind. This week has been pretty up and down. I came into this game very, very calm. Unusually calm, because of how the girls made me feel during the week. They were ultra-locked in, in scout. They were very, very energetic in practice, just a newfound energy I saw in them, in practice. This one is completely their doing. I literally just stood on the sidelines and yelled. It’s all about them.”

The Bonnies need to become winners. They haven’t had a winning season since 2015-16, when they earned an NCAA Tournament berth. Prior to last week, the Bonnies hadn’t won an Atlantic 10 game since Feb. 5, 2022, a 74-66 win against Richmond at the Reilly Center.

“My goals for the team are just to get them playing hard and competing,” Morrow said. “With us not doing as well as expected or as well as the girls would like, with our records, sometimes as a competitor that can kind of break things down a bit. I just want to get them back to playing hard, competing and realizing that this is the game they love, and they've worked so hard to get to this level, and that every day you've got to continue to fight and get better.

"I'm a competitor, so I just want them to feel that and know that I'm right there with them and the whole athletic department is right there with them.”

Michael has known Morrow for nearly 20 years. They were teammates with Exodus, a New York City-based AAU program, and Michael helped sway Morrow to Syracuse.

Michael saw the makeup in Morrow to become a coach, and Michael knows something about leadership. She’s now the athletic director at Winston Preparatory School, a junior high and high school in Whippany, N.J.

“With her leadership traits, coaching was something that she could add to her tool kit,” Michael said. “She knew how to reach out to her teammates, getting them to play harder. Understanding the importance of each game.

“She demanded us and encouraged us to work hard, but she showed it, herself.”

Lynnise Nixon was Morrow’s teammate at Syracuse from 2008-10 and at the mention of Morrow’s name, Nixon thinks of Morrow’s well-rounded play, her knowledge of the game and her decisive nature.

“When you’re young and looking into the future, its hard to see what it holds for someone, but she always wanted to be involved in basketball,” Nixon said. “We all said, ‘You would be a great coach.’ "

Those qualities, Nixon said, have helped Morrow transition to coaching.

“With her attitude and how hard she has worked as a player, she knows what it takes to be a winner,” Nixon said. “I believe she’s going to be a great coach. She’s young, she can relate to the girls. She came from a program where she was working with younger players, and I think she’s going to be an excellent fit.”

Morrow spent four seasons as a player and as a coach in Europe, first with Elfic Fribourg Basketball Club in Switzerland from 2013-15 and then with Amicale Steesel in Luxembourg, where she was a player from 2015-17 and a player-coach from 2018-20. She helped Amicale Steesel win three Luxembourg First League championships in 2016-18 and three Luxembourg Basketball League Cups from 2017-19.

“Erica successfully took over the team as a player/coach, but unfortunately the (Covid-19) pandemic ended plans to win the championship again and Erica returned to America,” Roby Fehlen, the manager of Amicale Steesel’s women’s team, told the News in an email.

"Erica will be a great coach with her skill, discipline and knowledge of people. She always pushed my team forward and knew exactly where to start to decide games. There is no doubt that she and her team will be able to do great things if she gets the chance.”

Morrow finally gets that shot as a college head coach after taking so many shots as a player at the college and professional levels.

“Coaching in Europe, coaching here and coaching different sorts of players with different skills sets, I’m very, very comfortable in my shoes right now.

“And as a player, I’ve literally been in their shoes. I know what it’s like. My first two seasons when I played (at Syracuse) weren’t the best. We didn’t have a winning record. But we continued to fight and continued to fight, and eventually, our program turned it around. It’s showing them, you’ve got to start now, and that impact will carry over.”

Erica Morrow, St. Bonaventure interim women’s basketball coach

Hometown: Brooklyn.

High school: Murry Bergtraum, New York City.

College: Syracuse, 2007-11. Morrow is fifth in program history in scoring (1,650 career points), and has a bachelor’s degree in information systems and technology, and a master’s degree in broadcast and digital journalism.

Professional playing experience:

Elfic Fribourg Basketball Club, Switzerland, 2013-15; Amicale Steesel, Luxembourg, 2015-20.

Coaching experience

At Syracuse: Graduate assistant manager, 2011-13; director of basketball operations January-May 2013; assistant coach, December 2020-June 2022.

Amicale Steesel, Luxembourg: Player/coach, 2018-20.

Named St. Bonaventure’s interim women’s basketball coach Jan. 15, 2022.