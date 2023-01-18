St. Bonaventure's Erica Morrow aims for new energy as interim women's basketball coach

Joe Manhertz made the decision over the weekend to end Jesse Fleming’s term of more than six seasons as St. Bonaventure’s women’s basketball coach, after the Bonnies lost their ninth consecutive game and remained winless in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

In making a significant personnel decision as the Bonnies' athletic director, Manhertz knew he had to maintain a level of stability in the program for the remainder of the season.

That led to the promotion of Erica Morrow as Bona’s interim women’s basketball coach. Morrow makes her college coaching debut Thursday, when the Bonnies (3-17, 0-5 Atlantic 10) host Dayton (3-13, 2-3) at 7 p.m. at the Reilly Center in Allegany.

"The one goal here, which when I was a player was the same goal, is you've got to have fun with the game,” Morrow said Wednesday on a video conference with reporters. “Starting there, making them understand what it really, really takes, and you just have to compete and play hard. I think they have a different relationship with all of us but for myself, because I played and have been in their shoes, it's really like having a conversation, 15 years ago when I played. The biggest thing is just keeping them together and not make any major changes. We're just trying to bring a different energy."

Morrow is a Brooklyn native who joined the Bonnies’ women’s basketball staff as an assistant coach in June, after two seasons as an assistant coach at Syracuse, where she played from 2007-11 and helped the Orange to the 2008 NCAA Tournament. Morrow has played and coached in Switzerland and in Luxembourg, where she was a player-coach with Amicale Steesel from 2018-20.

Bona’s athletic department announced Fleming’s dismissal on Sunday, a day after a 73-39 loss at Davidson. Bona has begun a national search for a replacement.

Manhertz made his first public comments about the coaching change Wednesday and outlined the criteria he has for hiring a new women's basketball coach, who would take over a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2015-16, when the Bonnies reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

"Bring in a new energy,” he said. “Make sure academics are part of it, and, really, have fun. As we evaluate everything that we're doing in the department, it's, 'How do we continue to show some investment in that program?' We have to get that coach to show some investment in us, as well, and in the community from that standpoint.

“I want to hire someone that fits and someone who wants to be here. That can help us grow."

Manhertz said Bona will retain the remainder of the women’s basketball staff for the rest of the season, and that Morrow would be considered as a candidate for the opening.

“Every day is a job interview,” Manhertz said. “The thing I told Erica is, 'Go get it. Go out and shock the world.' If she does great, it makes this easy for me. Absolutely, she's a candidate."

Morrow’s first game as a college coach will be against Dayton, which made the NCAA Tournament in 2022. The Flyers, though, have struggled in their first season under head coach Tamika Williams-Jeter, who replaced Shauna Green, a former Canisius women’s basketball standout who now coaches at Illinois. Dayton has lost three of its last four games and is tied for ninth in the Atlantic 10.

"Our goals for the team are just to get them back to playing hard and competing," Morrow said. "With us not doing as well as expected or as well as the girls would like with our record, sometimes as a competitor that can kind of break things down a bit. I just want to get them back to playing hard, competing and realizing that this is the game they love and they've worked so hard to get to this level, and that every day, you've got to continue to fight and get better.

"I'm a competitor, so I just want them to feel that, and know that I'm right there with them."