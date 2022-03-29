St. Bonaventure's Dominick Welch helping Bonnies to another postseason run

Dominick Welch never questioned the faith or the fervor of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball fan base.
Yet as the team’s charter bus rolled onto campus in the early hours Wednesday, after the Bonnies’ 52-51 win at Virginia in a National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal in Charlottesville, Va., Welch saw students, Franciscan friars and campus and community members lined up along College Street, collectively cheering for the Bonnies.
Even after four years on campus, the senior guard was awestruck by the response.
“Seeing the fans was amazing,” Welch said. “Even just back in Charleston, when we won the Charleston Classic, there was that same type of energy. It makes the feeling of doing this that much better.”
Welch didn’t get to sleep until 3 a.m. that morning, a well-deserved rest after the Bonnies completed a three-game, four-state run over the course of seven days to reach the NIT’s final four this week in New York City. The Bonnies (23-9) face Xavier (21-13) in an NIT semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, and the winner will face either Texas A&M or Washington State in the NIT championship game Thursday at MSG.
The former Cheektowaga standout, who is Western New York’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball (2,376 points in five seasons with the Warriors), is helping the Bonnies to another postseason run. The Bonnies will play at least one more game this season, and they’ll play it in one of the temples of basketball, of sports and of entertainment.
“It’s been tough to maintain everything,” Welch said of playing three road games in the NIT, at Colorado, Oklahoma and Virginia. “We took a four-hour flight to Colorado, and it’s all been a lot, but we maintained. Even when we were supposed to play at home, the NIT didn’t do us any favors, but we got back, and now we’re going to Madison Square Garden.”
Bona coach Mark Schmidt knew Welch had the ability to shoot the ball and to score, when he joined the program as a freshman in 2018-19. Schmidt emphasized that Welch develop his defensive game. As a result, Welch has scored 1,173 points and 642 rebounds in four seasons with the Bonnies, including 10 points and 10 rebounds last week against Virginia.
“There’s not many people in this program, in the history of this program who have done that, and Dom has been invaluable,” Schmidt said. “His importance to our team, this year, we wouldn’t have beaten Virginia without him, and he has been terrific, both offensively and defensively. He can rebound. He can switch and play multiple positions. He has had an unbelievable career, and hopefully he can play well Tuesday night because we are certainly going to need him.”
After his freshman year, Welch took Schmidt’s guidance and worked on defense, but also worked on his play at the perimeter.
“I’m picking it up and defending each year, and working on building that, and putting us in the best position to win,” said Welch, who averages 11.9 points per game and six rebounds per game (4.8 defensive rebounds) in 32 games. “I stayed in the gym, and when I went back home, I worked with trainers, worked on weaknesses and tried to improve what I was good at.”
Welch is one of five players in Bona’s starting lineup who has scored at least 1,000 points, joining Osun Osunniyi (1,088), Jaren Holmes (1,005), Jalen Adaway (1,248) and Kyle Lofton (1,598).
The 2021-22 season began hopes of a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. That didn't happen, but the Bonnies are one of a handful of men's teams still playing postseason basketball – among the final four in the NIT and the final four in the NCAA Tournament.
“The highs and lows have defined our season,” Welch said. “We started off ranked No. 23 (in the Associated Press top 25 poll), we went up to 16, and after that, we were the hunted team. We kept our heads on straight and figured things out, and now we’re pushing towards the finish line.
“I don’t think there was one pivotal moment for us, but it’s the games we lost that we shouldn’t have lost, and we had to dial back in and figure out what made us, us.”
Besides eye-popping statistics or learning how to win big, though, the Bonnies have developed poise in the last four seasons. It’s come from learning how to play without its starting point guard for a month, after Lofton missed almost all of December with a left ankle injury. It’s come from savoring the experience of playing in the NCAA Tournament at Indiana’s Assembly Hall last season. It’s come from the run through the NIT and to the final week of March.
There’s a value, Welch explained, of understanding how to stay within the team, stay within each other and stay within yourselves, individually and collectively.
“We know each other like the back of our hands,” Welch said of Bona’s five seniors. “We’re not a perfect team. We had the highs, we had the lows, but we know how to stick together, and now, we’re going to stick to ourselves.”
As the Bonnies head to New York City, Welch also knows he and his team will be boosted by the Bonnies faithful.
“We took the opportunity to get into the NIT and we took advantage of it,” Welch said. “We had three tough games on the road and we’re playing back at home, back at Madison Square Garden, and it feels amazing to know we have these last couple days, and this great fan base behind us.”