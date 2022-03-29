St. Bonaventure's Dominick Welch helping Bonnies to another postseason run

Besides eye-popping statistics or learning how to win big, though, the Bonnies have developed poise in the last four seasons. It’s come from learning how to play without its starting point guard for a month, after Lofton missed almost all of December with a left ankle injury. It’s come from savoring the experience of playing in the NCAA Tournament at Indiana’s Assembly Hall last season. It’s come from the run through the NIT and to the final week of March.

There’s a value, Welch explained, of understanding how to stay within the team, stay within each other and stay within yourselves, individually and collectively.

“We know each other like the back of our hands,” Welch said of Bona’s five seniors. “We’re not a perfect team. We had the highs, we had the lows, but we know how to stick together, and now, we’re going to stick to ourselves.”

As the Bonnies head to New York City, Welch also knows he and his team will be boosted by the Bonnies faithful.

“We took the opportunity to get into the NIT and we took advantage of it,” Welch said. “We had three tough games on the road and we’re playing back at home, back at Madison Square Garden, and it feels amazing to know we have these last couple days, and this great fan base behind us.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.