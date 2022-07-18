St. Bonaventure's Courtney Stockard continues comeback at The Basketball Tournament

Almost instinctively, Courtney Stockard knew he should have been playing basketball in the fall of 2021. Yet, instead of being on the court with MLP Academics Heidelberg of the German Basketball League, he was in a hospital bed in Europe, recovering from open-heart surgery.

His mother, Mary, was with him in the first week after Stockard underwent surgery in October. Then, his father, Mike, and his sister, Natalia, joined him after he was discharged from the hospital and beginning rehabilitation in Germany.

At a time when one would question everything – including their future – Stockard, a former St. Bonaventure men’s basketball standout, considered his fortune after he was diagnosed in the fall with a coronary artery anomaly.

“Being around the people that love and support you, it was important, to keep me focused and keep me sane,” said Stockard, who was a forward/guard for the Bonnies from 2015-19. “My family let me know, ‘This is not the end of your story, and you still have so many things to look forward to.’

“Being overseas, isolated, that takes a toll. But I was so lucky they were there.”

Stockard, 27, will join Brown & White in The Basketball Tournament this weekend in Syracuse, as he continues his comeback from the surgery that forced him to temporarily put his professional basketball career on hold.

Stockard is one of six former Bonnies basketball players on the initial Brown & White roster for TBT, and the time he spends with former Bona teammates and alumni at TBT, he believes, will be a therapeutic part of the process of resuming his career.

“This is definitely a test run to give me a gauge of where I’ve come from and what I still need to work on,” said Stockard, whose team opens the 64-team, $1 million tournament against The Nerd Team at 5 p.m. Friday at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.

“And, more importantly, it’s the time to reunite with some of my former teammates and coaches. Of course, we want to win this tournament. But to be around the guys you grew up with and you had life-changing experiences with, that’s what I’m really looking forward to."

The diagnosis

In March of 2018, Stockard took the Bonnies to a level they hadn’t reached since the days of Bob Lanier. He scored 26 points as the Bonnies earned their first NCAA Tournament win since 1970, a 65-58 decision against UCLA in a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio.

In his two active seasons at Bona, the forward from St. Louis averaged 14.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 60 games in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

As he began his third season of playing professional basketball in the fall of 2021, Stockard felt he was in peak condition, running through drills in the first days of practices with Heidelberg.

Then, as preseason practices progressed, he noticed that he tired quicker than normal, and that it took his body longer to recover from a workout. He thought that sitting out of practice for a few days would remedy the issue, but it didn’t.

A cardiac CT scan ultimately revealed that Stockard had a coronary artery anomaly.

As Stockard describes it, one of the main arteries in his heart was routed in a way where it was pumping blood, but it was routed between two of the main valves in his heart.

“Every time those valves expanded and compressed that artery, it cut off my oxygen supply, and that’s what made my breath so short,” he said.

Dr. Vijay Iyer, the chief of cardiovascular medicine at the University at Buffalo, said the percentage of diagnosis of a coronary artery anomaly in an individual is very low.

“Depending on what the anomalies are, it’s between one and three percent, five percent at the most,” Iyer said of the diagnosis rate. “Most of the time, they don’t need to be corrected, and it’s something that’s detected incidentally. People who have them and need surgery, that’s very rare.”

For some people, it’s a condition that may not be diagnosed until an older age, when people have a more sedentary lifestyle. But in athletes, Iyer said, it can be diagnosed because they are physically active on a consistent basis. Stockard said doctors told him it was a heart issue that he was born with.

He believes that if he hadn’t gone to Germany to play professional basketball – he played professionally in Finland in 2019-20 and played in Germany for Wiha Panthers in Villingen-Schwenningen in 2020-21 – the anomaly may never have been diagnosed.

“I had never had any symptoms like this before,” Stockard said. “Not when I was at St. Bonaventure, or when I was playing pro basketball. I’ve always been in great condition, so to hear something like that, it was surprising and shocking. But it was also a blessing in disguise that it was caught now.”

Surgery and recovery

On Oct. 5, 2021, Stockard underwent surgery in Germany to, as he explained, reroute the artery on the right side of his heart so that it wasn’t compressing against the valves in his heart.

After a week in the hospital for recovery, he began a three-week rehabilitation process that included light weightlifting and doing cardio on a treadmill or riding a stationary bike, in order for his body to become reconditioned to exercise and exertion.

Stockard returned to the United States in November and spent much of the winter with his family in St. Louis, where he limited his workouts to jogging and weightlifting. There was a psychological aspect to being away from basketball as well.

Stockard thought back to the two seasons he was sidelined at Bona. He broke a bone in his right foot during a preseason practice in October 2015, then broke the same foot nearly a year later, and sat out the 2016-17 season after undergoing surgery.

His work in Bona’s upset of UCLA in the 2018 NCAA Tournament almost didn’t happen, either, as Stockard was recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of an Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinal the previous week.

A heart condition has a different gravity and concern than a broken bone or a muscle pull, but Stockard already had experienced being sidelined due to health reasons. It didn’t take away from the fact that being inactive took a mental toll on him, and that as he was away from his team, he still wanted to help them.

But ending his basketball career was not an option for Stockard.

“Some kids would have just given up and said, ‘It’s not meant to be,’ ” Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt said. “But Courtney worked really hard and sacrificed, and had two really good years for us, culminating in the UCLA game. It shows the character he has.

“I don’t know if you ever get used to it, but he understands injuries and what it takes to come back. This isn’t his first rodeo in coming back, and even though a foot and a heart are two different things, he will do everything in his power to come back and be healthy and be successful.”

Returning to basketball

Stockard was on the sidelines at the Reilly Center in Allegany when the Bonnies defeated Saint Louis, 83-79, on Feb. 14, the second half of a home-and-home series against the Billikens.

During the season, he kept in touch with former teammates Kyle Lofton, Osun Osunniyi and Dominick Welch, who were freshmen during Stockard’s final season at Bona, as well as Jaylen Adams, Matt Mobley and Denzel Gregg.

“They gave me words of encouragement that will always stick with me,” Stockard said. “Especially Jaylen and Kyle. Those two were my main guys, and they just let me know, ‘This is a short storm that will pass quickly.’ But all of those guys, they really helped me out.”

Stockard returned to Germany at the beginning of March, and received medical clearance to resume basketball activities.

Iyer, UB’s chief of cardiology, said that Stockard’s age, as well as his physical conditioning as an athlete, will factor into his recovery.

“For somebody who is as young as he is, once this is corrected, they have to do whatever they need to do to take care of themselves,” Iyer said. “The better recovery will be if you take care of yourself at that high level.”

Stockard, though, harbored some hesitation when he began training again this spring. There was fear of the unknown, given that he had undergone surgery to repair a vital organ. There was worry he would resume playing a sport that is ingrained in his life, but that he wouldn’t have the same intensity or mentality.

“What else could happen? Thoughts like that roam in your mind,” Stockard said. “But that’s where my family, and me being around people who support me and love me, that’s important. And once I got onto the court, it was a feeling that I was ready to be back.”

Heidelberg announced in June that Stockard had signed a one-year contract to rejoin the team. Stockard will get his first tuneup for the fall this week at TBT.

“It was just a big relief, being told by the team that they wanted to bring you back,” Stockard said. “When I first found out I was going to have heart surgery, it was no joking matter. I was almost at a crossroads, and I didn’t know if my career would be over, if I would ever play basketball again.

“To have the surgery be successful, to go through rehabilitation and to end it all with a team saying, ‘We’ll bring you back next year and take another chance on you,’ that’s a testament to all of my hard work and my dedication.”