St. Bonaventure's Brown & White has short stay in TBT

SYRACUSE – Once again, the stay in The Basketball Tournament was short for Brown & White.

Nearly a year after it was eliminated from TBT in the first round of the 2021 tournament in Columbus, Ohio, the St. Bonaventure alumni contingent headed home this year after one game, a 79-71 loss to The Nerd Team in a first-round game of The Basketball Tournament on Friday at Onondaga Community College.

The Nerd Team was smart, but in no way stereotypically meek, and found ways to create runs at opportune times. Every time the St. Bonaventure alumni team built what appeared to be an ample lead, The Nerd Team found a way to stack buckets, grab rebounds, and erase those leads.

“They scored on the possessions they needed to, and we just kept trading buckets,” said Marcus Posley, a Bona alum who led Brown & White with 19 points. “That’s the last thing you want to do, especially going into the Elam (ending). You always want to keep the score close and take that lead, if possible, or keep it within a one-possession game.”

Brown and White, the No. 5 seed in the Syracuse regional, committed 17 turnovers against No. 4 The Nerd Team, which scored 20 points off turnovers.

“Turnovers, that’s a recipe for disaster,” Brown & White small forward Dion Wright said.

Wright was ready for another basketball game, though, even after a whirlwind week in which the Bona alum gained plenty of notice for guarding LeBron James during a Drew League game July 16 in Los Angeles. He left training with Brown & White to play in the California pro-am summer league after a former teammate let him know James was joining the summer league.

“I was actually in Buffalo, and my friends told me LeBron was playing in the Drew League, and that’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Wright said of playing in the Drew League. “I see that guy playing on TV all the time, and to just to match up with him? That means the world to me.

“For me, just being on the court with him, that was an honor.”

Brown & White used an 11-2 run to take a 20-10 lead in the first 5 1/2 minutes, but back-to-back shots by The Nerd Team’s Tyler Nelson and Jelan Kendrick trimmed the lead to five with 2:56 left in the first quarter. That turned into a 10-0 run by The Nerd Team, and Prentiss Hubb’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left tied the game at 20-20.

Brown & White went nearly 4 1/2 minutes between baskets until Da’Quan Cook tied the game at 22-22 about a minute into the second. But with Brown & White ahead 35-32, The Nerd Team took a 42-37 lead at the half on a 10-2 run in the final 3:01.

“We were playing with them a little too much,” Posley said. “We started off hot, and if we’d just kept that going all the way through, the outcome would be a lot different.”

Courtney Stockard’s jumper gave Brown & White a 52-49 lead 3 1/2 minutes into the third, but that lead was fleeting. The Nerd Team again answered, this time with a 13-0 run that kept Brown & White scoreless for 4:43, before Wright’s free throws made it 62-54 with 53.9 seconds left in the third.

That kicked off a 9-0 run, which cut The Nerd Team’s lead to 62-61 on Wright’s 3-pointer less than two minutes into the fourth. Preston Purifoy’s jumper tied the game at 64-64 for Brown & White, but The Nerd Team led 70-66 when the Elam ending went into effect with four minutes left, with a target score of 78.

Posley’s 3-pointer gave Brown & White Some hope and brought Brown & White within two, at 73-71, but Kendrick hit a 3-pointer and after Brandon Sherrod made one free throw, Juan Rodriguez’s layup sealed the win for The Nerd Team.

The Nerd Team will face either top-seed Boeheim’s Army or No. 8 India Rising in a second-round game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Wright and Posley rejoined Brown & White for a second summer, and hope to be back for a third.

“Just like last summer, we were right there, we were ahead here again,” Wright said. “We still should have won this game but if we add a couple more pieces, a couple more guys to this team, we could make a run in this.”