St. Bonaventure's Atlantic 10 schedule includes 13 nationally broadcast games

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team now knows the path it has to take to defend its crown as the Atlantic 10 Conference’s tournament and regular-season champion.

The Bonnies open their A-10 schedule Dec. 30 at George Washington and Jan. 2 at Dayton, according to the conference schedule released Wednesday. Tipoff times are to be announced at a later date.

Then, Bona opens its home conference schedule at 7 p.m. Jan. 5 against Fordham, the first of nine conference games at the Reilly Center in Allegany.

The Bonnies play VCU in a rematch of the Atlantic 10 championship game Jan. 14 at the Reilly Center, then face the Rams on March 1 at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.

Thirteen of Bona’s 18 Atlantic 10 games are scheduled to be broadcast on a national television platform, including five on ESPN2 (Jan. 14 at VCU; Jan. 21 at Duquesne; Feb. 4 at Richmond; Feb. 11 at Saint Louis; and March 4 vs. Richmond) and six on CBS Sports Network (Jan. 2 at Dayton; Jan. 8 vs. St. Louis; Feb. 1 vs. Davidson; Feb. 22 vs. Rhode Island; Feb. 26 at St. Joseph’s; and March 1 at VCU). Two more games also will be assigned to either NBC or ESPN platforms at a later date this season.