Upon his return to the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball program, Jim Crowley outlined his immediate tasks in his second stint as the Bonnies’ head coach.

Get to know a new group of players, and have that group of players get to know him. Make decisions as to who stays with the program, and secure the roster on campus. Recruit incoming players. Hire a coaching staff.

Crowley has a bigger task, too: Rebuild a program that hasn’t had a winning season since he left in the spring of 2016, after the Bonnies’ last NCAA Tournament appearance.

“I want them to want to come watch us again," Crowley said of the fans during a video conference Monday with The Buffalo News. "And the best way that I know how to do that is that you play really hard, you play with discipline. If they see a product like that, even if the outcome isn’t great, they can get behind that.”

Bona formally introduced – or re-introduced – Crowley as its head coach Monday morning in Allegany.

In fact, his introduction at St. Bonaventure fell close to the seventh anniversary of the last time Bona made the NCAA women’s tournament, which was unveiled March 14, 2016. The Bonnies made the field as an at-large selection that season.

“Our name popped up and we were fortunate enough to make a trip out to Oregon, get a win and play the national runner up (Oregon State) on their home floor in the second round,” Crowley said. “That group of people. Underrecruited, undervalued nationally but stood for everything we want and what our program will stand for.”

Crowley said in a conversation with The News that his departure from Providence, announced last week, was mutual.

“It was actually a mutual parting of ways,” Crowley said. “They had thoughts that they wanted to move forward with, I had thoughts that I wanted to move forward with, and it was best for their program and for me to separate.”

The down time was short. Only three days passed between Providence’s announcement March 10 and Bona’s announcement of Crowley’s hiring on Friday.

Bona athletic director Joe Manhertz said he met Crowley at a Bona game against Rhode Island, a loss to the Rams. Manhertz recalled during Crowley’s formal introduction on campus Monday morning that he had been upset after the loss to Rhode Island, and said a quick hello to someone.

“Then I took about 10 steps away and I was like, ‘that’s Jim Crowley, oh my God,’ and I ran back over just to say hello,” Manhertz said. “But knowing what meant to this program, understanding what he did and how he accomplished it was really important for us. Just knowing he fit what Bonaventure meant.”

Crowley remains the program's all-time leader in wins as a coach (258 wins in 16 seasons, from 2000-16), and led the Bonnies to two NCAA Tournament appearances (2012, 2016) and four WNIT berths. The Bonnies reached the Sweet Sixteen of the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

In the past seven seasons at Providence, he was 85-126, including a 32-93 record in the Big East Conference. He led Providence to the WNIT Round of 16 in 2018-19. He also coached during the Covid-19 pandemic, and saw the impact it had on the athletes whom he coached and recruited.

“The biggest takeaway is how important relationships are,” Crowley said. “While they’ve always been important, now kids are really searching for that and you have to be willing to be your genuine self, right from the get-go, and make sure they understand that, and still continue the demands and the standards that need to be, to have a successful program while still building those relationships.”

During his introductory press conference Monday morning on St. Bonaventure’s campus, Crowley acknowledged that the transition could be challenging, especially for Bona’s players who opt to stay with the program.

“It’s happening really quickly,” Crowley said. “The assimilation back in, it’s happening really quickly, and I hope that’s fair to our current players. For me, it’s really easy, but for them, it’s going to be a hard thing. They’re seeing this guy who everybody knows, and all this, and they’re trying to figure me out. I’m aware of that, and certainly know that’s going to be a challenge for them, and appreciate that.”