St. Bonaventure women's basketball at a glance

Season-defining stretch: The first three games of Bona’s Atlantic 10 schedule won’t be for the weary. The Bonnies begin conference play Jan. 1 against Saint Joseph's at the Reilly Center. Then, they face Dayton, the preseason pick to win the Atlantic 10, on Jan. 4 in Ohio. Bona plays four days later at Duquesne and hosts Davidson at the Reilly Center on Jan. 12.

What the coach said: “We return our core, and we bring in some newcomers that have played at a high level. They’re very experienced players. I wouldn’t say they’re completely green and don’t understand what it’s like to be in a college basketball program. It’s all about the mix now. It’s really finding who’s going to work together, of the newcomers. Who’s going to pick it up the quickest? What lineups work the best for us? It’s been really, really exciting to see the old and the new come together and mix, and we’ve seen some really positive things.” – Jesse Fleming