St. Bonaventure women's basketball at a glance

St. Bonaventure Bonnies

Arena: Reilly Center, Allegany.

Coach: Jesse Fleming, seventh season.

Last season’s record: 12-16, 4-12 Atlantic 10 Conference.

Key returnees (last season’s stats): 6-3 Sr. F I’yanna Lops 8.2 ppg., 6.0 rpg., 44 blocked shots; 5-10 Jr. G/F Maddie Dziezgowski 6.3 ppg., 3.2 rpg.; 5-9 5th year G Nikki Oppenheimer 3.4 ppg., 1.2 rpg.; 5-10 Jr. G Tianna Johnson 5.2 ppg., 3.8 ppg., 67 assists.

Key losses: 5-6 Sr. G Asianae Johnson 18.1 ppg., 4.6 rpg., 74 assists, 38 steals, 18 blocked shots; 5-10 5th year G Tori Harris 11.1 ppg., 5.2 rpg., 15 blocked shots.

Key newcomers: 6-2 Jr. F Flera Vinerte; 6-0 Jr. G Payton Fields.

Outlook: There’s only one way for the Bonnies to go – upwards. The Bonnies were picked to finish last in the 15-team conference in the preseason coaches poll, and lost two of their top players – Asianae Johnson and Harris – to graduation and transfers.

The Bonnies have replenished their roster with three transfers, including Fields, who helped Western Nebraska Community College to a berth in the NJCAA Final Four, and three incoming freshmen. Fleming said at Atlantic 10 media day that Fields has fit “seamlessly” into Bona’s lineup and that she is a player who isn’t afraid to mix it up inside in order to get rebounds. Fields averaged 6.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 31 games at WNCC in 2021-22.

“We're trying to be a team where we've got multiple options, late-game,” Fleming said. “I think we've added a bunch of shooting, as well, so the floor can be a little bit more spaced. Just being able to get more stops. We're hoping that we put some people in some spots where we do a better job of getting that big stop or that big rebound, down the stretch.”

Strengths/question marks: Fleming said that players will take on different roles, including Tiana Johnson, who will take on more of an off-ball role. Fleming has seen an improvement of his team’s movement on the court, but the Bonnies have to fill the void left because of the departure of Asianae Johnson, who transferred to Mississippi State for her fifth year of eligibility, and was the quarterback of the team and a multidimensional player.

With six new players and players who don’t have a lot of playing experience or are taking on new roles, the challenge for the Bonnies will be how well players mesh together and work in those new roles in the lineup.

What the coach said: “I like the team a lot. We really move the basketball better than we have in the past, the ball moves side to side and it gets to the paint. I think we're taking some better shots. I think the ball movement and the player movement from the newcomers and the returners has been really good, it’s just kind of the understanding of where they need to be. Defensively, we can pressure the ball a little bit and we've got some length, so I think we've got some really good options to limit some of these great offensive players that are in the A-10.”

St. Bonaventure roster

No. Player Yr. Pos. Ht. Hometown

1 Breauna Ware Fr. G 5-8 Queens

2 Nadechka Laccen Jr. G 5-6 San Juan, Puerto Rico

3 I’yanna Lops Sr. F 6-3 Stamford, Conn.

10 Tianna Johnson Jr. G 5-10 Peoria, Ill.

11 Kirah Dandridge Fr. G 5-10 Richmond, Va.

12 Taylor Napper So. F 6-0 Lorton, Va.

13 Maddie Dziezgowski Jr. G/F 5-10 Bethel Park, Pa.

14 Nikki Oppenheimer Gr. G 5-9 Glenview, Ill.

22 Kaitlyn Parker R-Jr. G 5-9 Suitland, Md.

23 Aaniya Webb Fr. G 5-11 Omaha, Neb.

24 Payton Fields Jr. G 6-0 El Paso, Texas

33 Claire Cody R-Jr. F 5-11 Carmel

55 Flera Vinerte Jr. F 6-2 Riga, Latvia

St. Bonaventure schedule

Date Opponent Time

Nov. 7 Bowling Green 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 East Tennessee State 7 p.m.

Nov. 16 at Siena 5 p.m.

Nov. 23 vs. Bellarmine& 7 p.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Georgia State& 7 p.m.

Nov. 26 vs. Cleveland State& 4 p.m.

Nov. 30 at Bucknell 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 2 Niagara 6 p.m.

Dec. 4 at Kent State 2 p.m.

Dec. 7 at Canisius 6 p.m.

Dec. 9 Binghamton 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 at Robert Morris 7 p.m.

Dec. 18 at Marshall 1 p.m.

Dec. 21 Colgate 1 p.m.

Dec. 28 Buffalo 4 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Massachusetts* 2 p.m.

Jan. 5 George Mason* 7 p.m.

Jan. 8 George Washington* 1 p.m.

Jan. 11 at Duquesne* 6 p.m.

Jan. 14 at Davidson* 1 p.m.

Jan. 19 Dayton* 7 p.m.

Jan. 22 Rhode Island* 1 p.m.

Jan. 25 at Saint Joseph’s* 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 at La Salle* 2 p.m.

Feb. 1 Fordham* 6 p.m.

Feb. 5 Saint Louis* 1 p.m.

Feb. 8 at George Mason* 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Loyola Chicago* 3 p.m.

Feb. 15 Duquesne* 6 p.m.

Feb. 18 VCU* 4 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Richmond* 6 p.m.

Mar. 1-5 Atlantic 10 Tournament#

& — at Cleveland, Ohio

* — Atlantic 10 game

# — at Wilmington, Del.