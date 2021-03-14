St. Bonaventure wins Atlantic 10 title, will face LSU in NCAA Tournament

The St. Bonaventure University men's basketball team will return to the NCAA Tournament.

Hours after winning the Atlantic 10 tournament championship, the Bonnies learned their tournament opponent. The Bonnies are a nine seed in the 68-team NCAA Tournament and are scheduled to open Saturday against No. 8 LSU.

The Bonnies are in the East region, and the winner of the Bona-LSU game will advance to a second-round game Monday, and will face either No. 1 Michigan or the winner of the Mount St. Mary's-Texas Southern First Four game.

Tournament times and locations are to be determined. Tournament sites in Indiana are Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse and Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis; Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

The Bonnies secured their spot in the NCAA Tournament by winning the Atlantic 10 tournament title Sunday in Dayton with a 74-65 win against VCU.

Kyle Lofton led St. Bonaventure (16-4) with 23 points against the Rams, while Osun Osunniyi had 14 points and 12 rebounds in the Atlantic 10 championship.