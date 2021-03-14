St. Bonaventure wins Atlantic 10 championship, heads to NCAA Tournament

The St. Bonaventure University men's basketball team will return to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bonnies secured their spot in the NCAA Tournament by winning the Atlantic 10 tournament title Sunday in Dayton with a 74-65 win against VCU.

Kyle Lofton led St. Bonaventure (16-4) with 23 points against the Rams, while Osun Osunniyi had 14 points and 12 rebounds in the Atlantic 10 championship.

"This trip has been amazing," Lofton said. "As soon as we ran out on the court, you could hear, 'let's go Bona' and it gave me flashbacks to us being at the Reilly Center. But going to Indianapolis and the NCAA Tournament, it's like a dream come true. Since we were kids, we've been working for that and finally, we can live the dream."

Osunniyi was named the tournament's most outstanding player, while Lofton and teammate Jalen Adaway were named to the Atlantic 10 all-tournament team.

"They endured a lot of things this year and were able to come through," Bona coach Mark Schmidt said. "It's difficult to beat a No. 1 seed going into the tournament, but our guys played like the No. 1 seed."