St. Bonaventure undone by No. 15 UConn's 13-0 run in the Never Forget Tribute Classic

NEWARK, N.J. – Jaren Holmes wasn’t ready to pick apart a pivotal point in the second half of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s 74-64 loss to No. 15 Connecticut.
Neither was Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt, who also deferred when asked if the Huskies’ 13-0 run in the second half was the turning point in the game Saturday at the Prudential Center.
“I’d have to watch the tape, I don’t know that,” Schmidt said.
Holmes took a similar approach, but as he continued to talk at the postgame podium, he gave a little more detail.
“Honestly, like coach said, I’d have to watch the tape,” said Holmes, who led the Bonnies with 19 points in the loss. “I don’t really know right now. I’d have to figure out where that 13-0 run started, and how it started to happen. You can’t have a run like that, especially with a team like that, super-athletic.
“A couple times we didn’t get into a set rhythm, and they got out into transition. That’s where they brought it back. We kept them on the half-court the first half. The second half, they had that run where they started getting out.”
Playing on a neutral court in the Never Forget Tribute Classic, the matchup between the Bonnies (8-2) and the Huskies (9-2) was a prime chance for Bona to enhance its nonconference resume, a chance to move up in the NET rankings and to redeem itself as a potential Associated Press Top 25 candidate.
Instead, the Huskies stopped the Bonnies in the second half by making defensive adjustments and utilizing the double-digit run that began after about six minutes had elapsed. St. Bonaventure cut UConn’s lead to five twice in the final four minutes.
UConn coach Danny Hurley said it was a show of character for his team, which was coming off an uncharacteristic, 56-53 loss Wednesday at West Virginia, and played Saturday without two of its three leading scorers in forward Adama Sanogo (abdominal injury) and Tyrese Martin (fractured left wrist), who have missed recent games because of injuries.
“It just strengthens your resolve,” said Hurley, whose team led 29-28 at halftime, after Holmes’ off-balance jumper on Bona’s final possession of the first half rolled off the rim just before the buzzer. “Everything we’ve kind of dealt with, really, since Thanksgiving, that’s toughened up the team and it’s identified areas that we’ve got to get better.”
Holmes' 3-pointer gave Bona a 35-33 lead about 2:45 into the second half, but UConn answered seconds later on RJ Cole’s three-point play that put UConn in front, 36-35, the second of three lead changes between the teams in the first four minutes. Cole finished with 15 points.
Support Local Journalism
Osun Osunniyi – who played just six minutes in the first half after taking two early fouls – gave the Bonnies a 37-36 lead on a thundering dunk, and a pair of free throws by Jalen Adaway (14 points, 10 rebounds) opened Bona’s lead to three points.
UConn’s Jalen Gaffney started the 13-0 streak with a layup on the next possession. In a run that lasted nearly three minutes, the Bonnies were 0 for 5 from the floor and committed a pair of turnovers, and UConn grabbed six defensive rebounds.
Then, after Jordan Hawkins hit back-to-back shots – a jumper and a 3-pointer that opened UConn’s lead to 49-39 – the Bonnies called a timeout. By that point, the Huskies had neutralized the Bonnies’ shooting and tamed a frontcourt that initially came out with some assertion in the opening minutes of the second half.
“It was sticking to our identity,” Cole said. “Defense first, then buckling down and making sure that the man in front of us couldn’t score, and Akok (Akok) did a great job of that when someone drove the basket. He was big-time in blocking shots.”
After the loss to the Huskies, who play in the Big East Conference, the Bonnies now prepare for their fourth Power Six conference opponent when they face Virginia Tech of the Atlantic Coast Conference at 4 p.m. Friday in the Hall of Fame Shootout, part of a college basketball quadruple-header in Charlotte, N.C.
It's reported that Lofton could miss anywhere from two to six weeks due to the injury, a timetable that could go into the start of Bona's Atlantic 10 Conference schedule.
“I’m hungrier. We're straight hungrier,” said Holmes, who played at point guard in place of Kyle Lofton (left ankle injury) for the third consecutive game. “We have finals to worry about this week, but we’re looking forward to this. We’re truly excited about it. We’re going to talk about this loss right here, for 24 hours, and then we’re going to get right back to work. I know Osun is ready to get back to the gym. Kyle’s hungry to get back on the court. I know everybody in that locker room is ready to get back.”
DeBerry sees more playing time with UConn
In her second college game with the UConn women’s basketball team, Williamsville South’s Amari DeBerry had two rebounds in six minutes in the No. 3 Huskies’ 71-61 win against UCLA in the first game of the doubleheader at the Prudential Center.
The coronavirus pandemic ended South’s state-title quest prematurely, but it did not change the fact that DeBerry raised her game to another level, especially during the
DeBerry, the News’ 2021 Sister Maria Pares Girls Basketball Player of the Year, made her college debut Thursday in UConn’s 57-44 loss at Georgia Tech. She scored four points and had three rebounds against the Yellow Jackets.
The Huskies have played without All-American guard Paige Bueckers, sophomore guard Nika Muhl and freshman guard Azzi Fudd due to injuries, which meant UConn coach Geno Auriemma has been going more to the Huskies’ depth in their nonconference games. Auriemma also issued a challenge of sorts to DeBerry, a 6-foot-5 freshman forward.
“I asked Amari, I said, ‘In the golf world, there's people who play golf and then there are golfers. So are you just somebody who plays basketball, or are you a basketball player?’ ” Auriemma said. “ ‘Because if you're a real basketball player, then you need to start talking like one, acting like one, thinking like one, expecting yourself to be one, because you have the skills to be all that. So if you want to play, I need to see that, and I'm going to give you an opportunity to play.’ ”