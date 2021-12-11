St. Bonaventure undone by No. 15 UConn's 13-0 run in Never Forget Tribute Classic

UConn’s Jalen Gaffney started the 13-0 streak with a layup on the next possession. In a run that lasted nearly three minutes, the Bonnies were 0 for 5 from the floor and committed a pair of turnovers, and UConn grabbed six defensive rebounds.

Then, after Jordan Hawkins hit back-to-back shots – a jumper and a 3-pointer that opened UConn’s lead to 49-39 – the Bonnies called a timeout. By that point, the Huskies had neutralized the Bonnies’ shooting and tamed a frontcourt that initially came out with some assertion in the opening minutes of the second half.

“It was sticking to our identity,” Cole said. “Defense first, then buckling down and making sure that the man in front of us couldn’t score, and Akok (Akok) did a great job of that when someone drove the basket. He was big-time in blocking shots.”

After the loss to the Huskies, who play in the Big East Conference, the Bonnies now prepare for their fourth Power Six conference opponent when they face Virginia Tech of the Atlantic Coast Conference at 4 p.m. Friday in the Hall of Fame Shootout, part of a college basketball quadruple-header in Charlotte, N.C.

St. Bonaventure point guard Kyle Lofton could miss time with ankle injury It's reported that Lofton could miss anywhere from two to six weeks due to the injury, a timetable that could go into the start of Bona's Atlantic 10 Conference schedule.