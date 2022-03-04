St. Bonaventure tops Richmond, 72-65, to earn Atlantic 10 Tournament double-bye

ALLEGANY – The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team now aims to build one more winning streak.

Three days after losing by a double-digit margin at VCU, the Bonnies closed the regular season with a 72-65 win against Richmond on Friday at the Reilly Center.

Jalen Adaway scored 21 points and had seven rebounds, and the Bonnies utilized a 12-2 run in the final nine minutes of the second half to lock up the No. 4 seed in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, which begins Wednesday in Washington, D.C. As one of the top four seeds, the Bonnies advance to the tournament quarterfinals, and will play an opponent to be determined at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Capital One Arena in Washington.

Now, the Bonnies have to continue to create steam – and create it quickly – as they prepare for the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

The Bonnies enter the conference tournament having won eight of their last nine games, but began Friday at No. 84 in the NET Rankings, a tool the NCAA Tournament committee uses to determine the 68-team NCAA Tournament field, and need to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship to earn the conference’s automatic bid and return to the NCAA Tournament, which begins March 15 with the First Four in Dayton.