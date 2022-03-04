St. Bonaventure tops Richmond, 72-65, to earn Atlantic 10 Tournament double-bye

ALLEGANY – The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team now aims to build one more winning streak.
Three days after losing by a double-digit margin at VCU, the Bonnies closed the regular season with a 72-65 win against Richmond on Friday at the Reilly Center.
Jalen Adaway scored 21 points and had seven rebounds, and the Bonnies utilized a 12-2 run in the final nine minutes of the second half to lock up the No. 4 seed in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, which begins Wednesday in Washington, D.C. As one of the top four seeds, the Bonnies advance to the tournament quarterfinals, and will play an opponent to be determined at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Capital One Arena in Washington.
Now, the Bonnies have to continue to create steam – and create it quickly – as they prepare for the Atlantic 10 Tournament.
The Bonnies enter the conference tournament having won eight of their last nine games, but began Friday at No. 84 in the NET Rankings, a tool the NCAA Tournament committee uses to determine the 68-team NCAA Tournament field, and need to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship to earn the conference’s automatic bid and return to the NCAA Tournament, which begins March 15 with the First Four in Dayton.
Against Richmond, Osun Osunniyi added 16 points for the Bonnies (20-8, 12-5), and blocked three shots. The senior forward/center set a new program record for career blocked shots, with 290. Kyle Lofton added 15 points for Bona, and Jaren Holmes had 13.
Tyler Burton led Richmond (19-12, 10-8) with 21 points.
The Bonnies created early offense off transition and a turnover by the Spiders, but after both teams endured a drought, the Spiders erased an early 9-5 deficit and stayed within at least two points of the Bonnies in the next four minutes, and took a 19-17 lead on Nathan Cayo’s layup midway through the first half.
Even in a nip-and-tuck game for the next four minutes … but the Spiders kept pace with the Bonnies, particularly inside, as Cayo’s reverse layup with less than two minutes left in the half gave the Spiders a 33-31 lead.
Lofton’s free throws tied the game at 33 with 1:50 left, after a timeout by the Spiders, but after Burton gave the Spiders a two-point lead, Osun Osunniyi’s dunk with nine seconds left tied the game at 35-35 going into the second half.
The points-for-points pace continued in the early moments of the second half, as Richmond continued to work in the paint – the Spiders scored 28 of their 45 points in the paint by the first media timeout of the second half, ahead 45-43.
With less than nine minutes left in the half, though, the Bonnies utilized an 12-2 run, punctuated by Lofton’s 3-pointer with 5:55 left, to take a 67-58 lead with less than three minutes left.