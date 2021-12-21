St. Bonaventure to require proof of vaccination for home basketball games

St. Bonaventure will become the final Big 4 athletic program to require proof of vaccination against Covid-19 for attendance at basketball games.

Bona's athletic department announced Tuesday that as of Jan. 1, spectators over the age of 5 who attend men's and women's basketball games at the Reilly Center in Allegany must be vaccinated for entry into the building.

Proof of vaccination to enter the Reilly Center will include an Excelsior Pass or CLEAR Pass app on a smartphone, or a vaccination card or a cellphone photo of a vaccination card.

Acting university president Dr. Joe Zimmer said in a statement Tuesday the vaccination policy is being enacted because it is not possible to achieve 100% participation in mask-wearing.

"Adopting a vaccination policy is the prudent step for us to take," Zimmer said. "It's irresponsible to put ourselves at risk of the punitive action the state could take if there is a viable alternative."

The policy takes effect for the Jan. 1 women's game against Saint Joseph's and the Jan. 5 men's game against Fordham.