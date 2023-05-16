The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team will play Final Four team Florida Atlantic in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 16.

The game is scheduled for the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass.

The Owls were 35-4 last season and are moving from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference next season.

"To play a Final Four team on a neutral court, it was too good of an opportunity to pass up," Bona coach Mark Schmidt said in a news release. "These are the types of games that we want to play every season."

The teams have only played once previously when the Bonnies won at FAU to win the Boca Beach Classic Hall of Fame championship in 2019.

UMass will play West Virginia as part of the event. Tickets go on sale June 2 at massmutualcenter.com and the MassMutual Center box office.

Games times and broadcast information will be available at a later date.