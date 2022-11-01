 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Bonaventure to honor basketball great Bob Lanier this season

  Updated
Obit Lanier Basketball

NBA legend Julius "Dr. J" Erving, left, greets former Milwaukee Bucks player Bob Lanier during LeBron James' presentation for the NBA Rookie of the Year award at the NBA Store on New York's Fifth Avenue on April 20, 2004. 
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball program will honor one of the greatest basketball players from Buffalo during the 2022-23 season.

The Bonnies will wear commemorative patches that bear Bob Lanier’s No. 31 on their uniforms this season, the school's athletic department announced Tuesday. The Bonnies also will host a pregame ceremony that will pay tribute to Lanier before its season opener Monday against Saint Francis (Pa.) at the Reilly Center in Allegany. 

Lanier, a Bonnies great and a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, died in May at age 73. Lanier was a 1966 Bennett graduate who played at Bona from 1967-70, and helped the Bonnies reach the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four in 1970, but he did not play in a national semifinal against Jacksonville after he sustained a knee injury in the East regional final against Villanova.

The Detroit Pistons drafted Lanier, a 6-foot-11 center, at No. 1 overall in 1970, the beginning of a 14-season playing career with the Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks. He scored 19,248 points, was an eight-time NBA All-Star and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992. 

Lanier graduated from St. Bonaventure in 1970 with a degree in business, and his name is on the basketball court at the Reilly Center.

Following his retirement as a player, Lanier served as the NBA Cares Global Ambassador. He also was a longtime spokesperson and chairman of the NBA's "Stay in School" program, later renamed "Read to Achieve," a reading-engagement initiative supported by NBA and WNBA teams.

The Bonnies will highlight Lanier, his accomplishments and impact during the pregame ceremony Monday, and will move the banner with his retired uniform number to the center of the rafters at the Reilly Center. That banner will remain there for the remainder of the season.

Bona on Tuesday also announced the institution of the Bob Lanier Literacy Fund. Part of the fund will include a $10,000 donation that will be made toward youth-serving programs in the Olean area, and a $5,000 donation for a youth reading program in the community. An additional $5,000 will go toward the purchase of books for elementary school students in Cattaraugus County.

