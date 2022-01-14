St. Bonaventure routs VCU, snaps Rams' seven-game winning streak

“Marquette seems like it was 2015,” Schmidt quipped.

Against VCU, though, the Bonnies used a 21-4 run that bridged the first and second halves to open a one-point lead with less than two minutes left in the first half to as many as 19 points.

After a scoreless stretch of 3:33 inside the final five minutes, the Bonnies still led 29-28, before Kyle Lofton’s free throw with 58.3 seconds left in the first half gave the Bonnies a two-point cushion. Then, Quadry Adams made a pair of baskets in the final 26 seconds, off a turnover by Adrian Baldwin Jr. and the second off transition with two seconds left in the half that gave the Bonnies a 34-28 lead.

“Staying aggressive,” Adaway said of the opening minutes of the second half. “Quadry, really, came in and some of us were getting tired in the first half, and put those two buckets to go into the half, it was huge. We went into the locker room, pumped up, cheering each other on and telling each other, ‘it’s not over yet.’ Quadry was huge in that.”

Adams’ buckets were part of a 14-2 Bonnies run that bridged the first and second halves and opened Bona’s lead to 43-30 before the Rams (10-5, 3-1) called a timeout four minutes in.