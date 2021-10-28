St. Bonaventure ranked No. 24 in coaches preseason basketball poll

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team added another to its list of preseason accolades.

The Bonnies are ranked at No. 24 in the USA Today coaches poll, their first preseason ranking in the history of that poll. Bona received 71 points in voting by 31 Division I head coaches.

Bona was ranked No. 23 in the Associated Press preseason poll, its first ranking in the media poll since January 1971.

The defending Atlantic 10 regular season and tournament champions, St. Bonaventure was a unanimous choice Wednesday to win the conference by the league’s coaches and media.

The Bonnies, who return all five starters, open the season at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 against Siena at the Reilly Center in Allegany.

Gonzaga received 29 of 31 first-place votes cast and is the preseason No. 1 for the first time. UCLA, which lost in the Final Four, is ranked second, followed by No. 3 Kansas, No. 4 Villanova and No. 5 Texas.

Defending national champion Baylor opens at No. 8, the third of three Big 12 teams in the top 10. The Big Ten has three top 10 teams: No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Purdue and No. 10 Illinois.

The University at Buffalo opens its season Nov. 10 at Michigan.

The Big Ten has five ranked teams, as does the Southeastern Conference, including No. 11 Kentucky, No. 13 Alabama and No. 15 Arkansas.